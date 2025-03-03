Former Browns QB sets clear expectations for Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward after delivering verdict on the duo

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has high expectations for Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Sanders and Ward are the two top prospects at signal caller in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Recently, reports indicate that the Browns are opting to move on from their failed Deshaun Watson project and select a quarterback with their second overall pick. That would mean either Sanders or Ward will likely get the selection should the Titans forego a quarterback at No. 1 or a trade doesn't take place.

That said, Kosar took to ESPN Cleveland and had a ton of praise for Ward and Sanders. The Super Bowl winner said he thinks they have the opportunity to thrive in coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They could just stay settled. Their feet are settled, they're not moving, and they make perfectly well. I wasn't as good as them," Kosar said. "I actually think they're better at that than me. And in Kevin Stefanski's offense, God do I like both of those guys. I have really high expectations of those two guys."

Ad

Sanders and Ward were head and shoulders above the rest in the nation this past season. Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Only Ward passed for more touchdowns than Sanders in college football, as the Miami Hurricanes signal-caller put together 4,313 passing yards for 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Barring any crazy shake-ups in the draft order before April, it's likely that Cleveland will select either Ward or Sanders to lead their team into the future while the injury-riddled Watson nurses an injury and is potentially either cut or traded from the team.

Ad

Cleveland Browns hope to fix their issues at quarterback before 2025 kick-off

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a franchise quarterback for the past few decades, and they're hoping to do that in 2025 through the draft. The franchise initially thought they had finally cleared that hurdle when they traded for Deshaun Watson, paying the Houston Texans a king's ransom for the former Clemson Tiger in 2022.

Ad

However, since then, Watson has been plagued by injuries after having back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2023 and 2024. He also re-ruptured his Achilles in January, potentially keeping him out for the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

Now, the Browns will likely need to move on from the 2017 first-round pick and hope that their quarterback of the future will find them in April in Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.