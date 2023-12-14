Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer elevated the Buckeyes to national relevance in college football while winning a national championship in 2014, among other achievements.

As successful as his tenure in Columbus was, Meyer still harbors a few regrets about how some of the seasons in charge of the team turned out, as he recalls in an episode of "Bleav in Buckeyes."

The 2015 Ohio State Buckeyes team was among the most talented in the Meyer era. They were heralded as possible national champions until a setback in the rain-drenched game against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Buckeyes unexpectedly lost 17-14 in a thrillingly close matchup and missed out on the College Football Playoff spots, with the school's dream of being the best college football team shattered.

"I get really angry when I look back at the 2015 team we had in Ohio State," Meyer said. "We lost in the rainstorm to Michigan State. That team would have won it all. That was my fault. Still, it's been eight years ago, still that haunts me, because that team was so good. But we lost."

Urban Meyer did not lose often in his first four years in Columbus, certainly not to Big Ten opponents. The loss to the Spartans was his first regular-season defeat to a conference team.

Urban Meyer still passionate about Ohio State

Urban Meyer has brought an in-depth understanding of the workings of college football in his stint as a Fox Sports analyst. He has shown several times that he is still passionate about the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Meyer recently backed coach Ryan Day On "Urban's Take with Tim May," even after he had lost a third straight rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines, the matchup that defines a coach's tenure in Columbus.

"No, he is not under fire," Meyer said. "As far as job security, no, he's not. Reality is, is he under fire? Yeah, he is. He lives in Columbus, Ohio. And he's the Ohio State head football coach. And that's real."

On an episode of "Urban's Take with Tim May," Meyer also commented passionately on quarterback Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal and transferring to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"That made no sense. I’m still trying to comprehend it," Meyer said. "I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute. He had a good year."

With games from eight years ago still haunting him, no one can argue that Urban Meyer is still a passionate Buckeyes fan.

