Former CFB rival drops eye-catching verdict on Shedeur Sanders amid growing pessimism around CU star

The New York Giants reportedly scouted Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout the season. But did their interest go deeper than expected? NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, speaking on ESPN’s 40s and Free Agents podcast, revealed that the Giants attended every Colorado game this season, shadowing Sanders' performances closely.

"I was told by someone, outside the Giants organization but someone inside the league, that said the Giants had a presence at every single Colorado game this year," Jeremiah said, according to Giants Wire. "They were following Shedeur Sanders around the entire season."

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu, who faced Sanders in college, also weighed in. In a video shared by NFL Network on Thursday, Latu praised the young quarterback's skills and potential.

“Shedeur, he's a great quarterback,” Latu said. “I remember playing him and his pocket presence and him just being able to be super dynamic in the pocket and make something happen out of nothing is what I think of the last time I played him. He's going to be a great athlete. Keeps developing and, he's going to tear it up in the league.”

Jeremiah’s 2025 NFL mock draft has Sanders landing with the Giants, going third overall, while Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter is projected to go second to the Cleveland Browns.

Whether the Giants’ interest in Sanders turns into action remains to be seen, but the buzz around him continues to grow.

Shedeur Sanders lands with the Dallas Cowboys in a surprising NFL mock draft scenario

Recent mock drafts have pegged Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as top-five picks in next month’s NFL draft. But what if one of them falls? Touchdown Wire’s latest mock draft explores that possibility, projecting Sanders to drop outside the top 10. At No. 12, the Dallas Cowboys - his father Deion’s former team - swoop in to select the Colorado quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado (2) looks on from the sidelines - Source: Imagn

In this scenario, Sanders becomes the second quarterback off the board, with Cam Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Touchdown Wire even suggests the Cowboys might turn to Deion Sanders as head coach if Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott struggle in the coming years, reigniting speculation about Deion’s potential move to the NFL.

For now, Colorado fans can breathe easily. Sanders dropping to No. 12 seems unlikely, and Deion leaving Boulder isn’t on the horizon. But if this mock draft holds any truth, the NFL rumor mill is sure to heat up.

Also Read: Darius Sanders calls out $6.5M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders over trendsetting claim

