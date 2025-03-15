Former Chargers player urges Shedeur Sanders to "temper his personality" amid reports of him being described as 'arrogant'

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most highly-regarded prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. As Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son, the now-former Colorado quarterback is no stranger to criticism. But, as of late, detractors have focused heavily on Shedeur's assured mindset.

One anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach let it be known that he feels Shedeur Sanders is arrogant. Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Joshua Perry spoke about such a scouting practice on the "Rushing the Field" podcast on Friday.

"You always want to put your best foot forward," Perry said. "You don't want people saying that you come off as unprofessional and disinterested. I think there's also this part of it where you don't wanna fake it and you don't want to play pretend. Because you want the team that's drafting you to understand exactly what they're getting and want just that.

"There's part of it where it's, like, he could help himself out by tempering his personality. At the same side, it's like, 'Okay, draft me if you like me. If you don't like me, I'm gonna go somewhere else where I'm appreciated for who I am.'" (7:21)

Perry feels Shedeur Sanders' situation is unfortunate because he's being judged more on his perceived personality than his success on the field.

Is it unfair to judge Shedeur Sanders based on his personality?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, now an ESPN analyst, isn't worried about Shedeur Sanders' personality. Earlier this month on the "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe gave his opinions on the matter.

"Does he have any issues off the field?" Sharpe asked. "Do you worry about having to have your phone on ring the entire night? ... Is there any such thing that you need to worry about? His dad was brash. I'm confused. At the end of the day, can the guy play football?

"If you want a politician, if you want a Cub Scout, someone that's gonna be in the church, okay, fine, I get that. I want a football player. I want him to have good character. I don't care about the brashness, all that stuff."

Sharpe's co-host, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, also weighed in. Johnson was a showman receiver during his playing days and displayed a fair amount of confidence.

"What's wrong with saying that when that's exactly what the teams are looking for? Someone with that type of confidence," Johnson said. "Not soft-spoken. You are a leader of men coming in as a rookie to change the franchise. You have to be. What are we even talking about?"

Sanders' draft stock is unclear as of now. He could go early in the draft or possibly have to wait until the second round to hear his name called.

