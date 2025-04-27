Former Colorado star extends heartfelt wishes to Shedeur Sanders followings Browns dub: “Welcome to the Dawg Pound”

Northeastern State coach Darrin Chiaverini congratulated Shedeur Sanders on being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Chiaverini, who also played for the Colorado Buffaloes in his college years and also drafted by the Browns, wrote a message for the Buffaloes signal-caller in the aftermath of one of the craziest NFL draft sagas we have ever seen.
Coach Chiaverini, who was also a fifth-round pick, wrote the following message for Sanders:
"Congrats @ShedeurSanders… from one Buff 🦬 to another Welcome to the Dawg Pound @Browns🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"Wrote Chiaverini
The message might be of little solace for Shedeur, who went from being considered a top contender for the first overall pick of the NFL draft in December to dropping to the fifth round and falling into the hands of a historically struggling franchise.
Cleveland Browns' GM message to Shedeur Sanders
Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, spoke with the press shortly after the franchise picked Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Berry emphasized that his clear message to the former Colorado quarterback:
"Gotta come in, gotta come in to work, and you gotta come in to win. That's the message. Nothing is given," Berry said to the media (H/T Brad Stainbrook).
He later added, "We told him it really doesn't matter where you're picked, it's what you do from that point forward."
Shedeur Sanders will now look to adapt to the culture of the NFL and leave behind the sense of entitlement that accompanied him before the draft. At Cleveland, he won't be the prima donna, and he can't expect the star treatment he received at Colorado. There will be no entourage of content creators following him around, either.
If the NFL wanted to hand the Sanders family a lesson in humility, it sure did.
