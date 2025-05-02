Former ESPN analyst laughs at past rumors around Deion Sanders to Giants while taking a dig at the franchise

Throughout the run-up to the 2025 NFL draft, there were two main thoughts concerning the future of Deion Sanders. Firstly, he would play an instrumental role in choosing the team that his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be drafted by. The second was that Deion would replace the head coach of whoever took Shedeur.

One of these teams that could have taken Shedeur was the New York Giants. On the Thursday edition of "The Right Time with Bomani Jones," the former ESPN analyst spoke about the potential of Coach Sanders heading to the Giants.

"If you think that the New York Football Giants were going to make Deion Sanders the head coach, you have lost your everloving mind."

It is true that Giants coach Brian Daboll is coming into the season on the hot seat. After what was an amazing debut season in 2022, his team failed to repeat this success in the following seasons. The Giants may be looking for a new coach if they decide to get rid of Daboll at the end of the season.

However, this coach will not be Coach Prime. In giving his reason why, Jones took a swipe at the team.

"We can barely get them to hire any Black dude whatsoever."

The Giants' coaching staff has historically been all white. Additionally, until the 2017 season, the Giants were the only team to never have a Black starting quarterback. Geno Smith was the first, but only for one game that season, after Eli Manning was controversially benched.

However, one key figure whom Jones has forgotten about is Jerry Reese. Reese (who is Black) was the General Manager for the team during their two Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011.

More information on the Shedeur Sanders/ New York Giants interview was revealed

The Giants did not pick Shedeur Sanders, choosing Jaxson Dart instead. Afterwards, details of Shedeur's interview with the Giants from Todd McShay. went viral.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer expanded on this:

“The Giants one, they give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install,”(this is “common practice” throughout the league.) “He didn’t catch them and got called on it, and it didn’t go well after that. ... He was pissed that they did that to him.”

The Install is a key test of a quarterback's football knowledge and is generally used to see if a player knows the team's playbook. During the Giants' interview, Shedeur struggled to identify the errors in the install. He was reportedly not happy that he was called out for making the mistake, which would have likely been a factor in the Giants' decision not to draft him.

