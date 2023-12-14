The selection committee had quite the task in their hands while selecting the best four teams for this season's CFP. However, in the end, the top four were finalized between Washington, Texas, Alabama and Michigan. However, the exclusion of Florida State from the playoffs – despite being the undefeated ACC champions – left many CFB fans angry over the committee's decision.

Furthermore, the rumor mills were churning over the possibility of ESPN influencing the snub of Florida State for the one-loss Alabama, who emerged as the SEC Champions.

However, former ESPN President John Skipper recently came forward to squash these rumors, saying that ESPN did not have any influence over the CFP selection even when he was with the network. During a recent episode of the "Sporting Class", Skipper said that the selection committee never asked for his opinion on the top four despite receiving a call for the broadcast listing for the final playoff teams:

"They never asked for my opinion, I never offered it to them. The idea that there's some secret call made from ESPN into the 13-member room, it's silly.

"I was there. We tried hard to influence things. We did not get to pick Alabama being in and FSU being out. I will guarantee you nobody at ESPN called and said, 'We're going to pay you less money' or 'You have to do this for us'. We didn't."

However, the former ESPN boss was also of the opinion that leaving out the Florida State Seminoles from this year's CFP picture was not the right call. He then went on to make a smirky remark that corruption may have possibly taken over after he departed from the network:

"Maybe since I've left, they've become corruptible."

Dan Mullen criticizes 'subjective' criteria of CFP

Former college football coach turned ESPN Analyst Dan Mullen voiced his opinion about the fact that Florida State was snubbed from a CFP spot for Alabama despite winning the ACC conference title. He went on to argue that FSU looked like a better team in place of Alabama despite losing their star QB Jordan Travis to an injury, which eventually became the deciding factor for their playoff fate:

"Well the same day you're talking about this Florida-Florida State game, the Alabama team, who we've just shoved right in- they're the greatest thing of all time- played an Auburn team, who had been absolutely boatracted by New Mexico State.

"I mean, embarrassed by New Mexico State. And needed an absolute miracle to beat an extremely below-average Auburn team. And that was not with their backup and third-string quarterback, that was with Jalen Milroe. Jalen Milroe's the guy. They could barely win that game."

Whatever the argument may be, the field is set for the playoffs. Who do you think will emerge as the national champions this season?

