Keon Coleman is predicted to be a late first- or early second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. With a stature of 6 feet 4 inches and 215 lbs, Coleman has an impressive build to move to the next level.

During the NFL combine and at the press conference, Coleman was asked about the workings of an airplane. Finding the question to be random in nature, the wide receiver gave a bizarre answer. He said:

"Engine, they have controls, it's like a big car with wings."

Then the reporter asked him if he had ever seen a baby pigeon. Coleman answered:

"Nope. Pigeons don't be in Louisiana. I'm sorry"

Fans found the entire interaction hilarious and commented on how funny Coleman's responses were to the questions

Fans' reaction to Keon Coleman's bizarre responses to unexpected questions.

Two of the best NFL landing spots for Keon Coleman

On Dec. 27, 2023, Keon Coleman declared for the 2024 NFL draft. His great size makes him a better option as an outside receiver or an "X" receiver.

As mentioned previously, he is predicted to be a top-10 wide receiver in the draft. Although he has yet to undergo tests at the NFL combine, there are two teams that can benefit from drafting him in the first or second round.

The first team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who owe a second-round pick to the Falcons if they re-sign Calvin Ridley.

After coming back to the game from a year-long suspension, the Jags will lose this year's draft to the Falcons if they resign him. Not only will they have to present Ridley with a lucrative contract, but they will also have to let go of a receiver like Coleman, whom they can sign for a much cheaper price.

The next is the Kansas City Chiefs, who only have tight end Travis Kelce recording over 1,000 receiving yards. Rashee Rice, their leading rookie WR, had 938 yards. No one apart from Rice is in the playmaker position, thus leaving the team in desperate need of picking a target for QB Patrick Mahomes.

