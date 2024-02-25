Keon Coleman scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Florida State’s star WR

Keon Coleman played three seasons of college football and started his career with the Michigan State Spartans. After sitting much of his freshman year, he made an impact on the Spartans in his second season where he caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

This past season, he transferred to Florida State where he scored four more touchdowns while recording 50 catches for 658 yards.

As expected, on Dec. 27, 2023, Coleman declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keon Coleman draft profile

Keon Coleman during Florida State v Clemson

At 6-foot-4 and about 215 pounds, Keon Coleman possesses great size at the wide receiver position. Because of his size, he will likely be used as an outside recevier or an "X" receiver.

Even with his size, Coleman has a good burst of acceleration and has quick feet for a guy with his frame. He's also a threat to gain yards after contact and is good at finding blind sports for opposing cornerbacks.

Coleman has to clean up his route running in order for him to become an elite runner in the NFL.

Still, given his size, he should be a top 10 wide receiver in the draft and could be a first-round pick.

Keon Coleman landing spots

Keon Coleman during LSU v Florida State

The NFL combine has yet to take place and we will see a number of prospects rise and fall in their positional projections.

This year's wide receiver draft class has a lot of talent, with Coleman being a part of it.

Here are three teams that could benefit from his service by selecting him in the first or second round:

# 1- Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tough decision to make in free agency. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who led the team in receiving yards last season with 1,016, is a free agent this offseason.

Expand Tweet

While he had a good season with Jacksonville after returning from his year-plus long suspension, the Jaguars would have to send the Atlanta Falcons a second-round pick in this year's draft if they were to re-sign him.

On top of giving Ridley a lucrative contract, the Jags would lose a valuable pick that they could use to draft a receiver for a much cheaper cost. The Jags could choose to let Ridley sign elsewhere and draft a receiver like Coleman with their 17th-overall pick.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to upgrade at the wide receiver positon.

Including tight end Travis Kelce, no Chiefs player recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last season. Their leading wide receiver was rookie Rashee Rice, who had 938 yards.

Aside from Rice, the Chiefs have no playmakers at the position. Adding Coleman would give them another wide out that can spread the field and would be a good downfield target for Patrick Mahomes.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are another team that could benefit from another young wide receiver.

Michael Pittman led the team in receptions (109) and yards (1,152) last season for the Colts and is one of the top free agent wide receivers. There's a chance he will leave in free agency.

In the case that he does leave, the Colts could replace him with a cheap rookie contract and draft Coleman.

Even if the Colts retain Pittman, adding another young reciever to help develop Anthony Richardson would be a good idea.