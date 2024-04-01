Now that the pro-day schedule has come to an end, it’s time for a new mock. Besides watching prospects display their skills in front of scouts, pro-day workouts are an excellent source of chatter around the league. Much of that has been incorporated in this two-round mock draft, which includes one trade at the top.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Round One

1] Chicago (via Carolina): Caleb Williams/QB/USC - The Justin Fields era came to an end via trade to Pittsburgh, and the Bears have the luxury of taking the top quarterback in this draft after last year’s brilliant trade.

2] Washington: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU – Daniels improved almost weekly the past season and a half, and he’s a perfect fit for the Kliff Kingsbury offense. I also believe that three years down the road, Daniels could be the best quarterback to come out of this draft.

3] New England: J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan – I’m not big on McCarthy being a top-10 selection, but the UM signal caller to New England was the buzz on the pro-day circuit. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf is pushing hard for McCarthy, and he believes he has as much upside as any quarterback in this draft.

4] Minnesota (via Arizona): Drake Maye – The Vikings are desperate for a quarterback, and Maye is probably a bit underrated at this point.

5] L.A. Chargers: Joe Alt/T/Notre Dame - At the combine, I consistently heard that the Chargers will look at offensive tackle or trade down if a quarterback is still available at this point. Alt fits what head coach Jim Harbaugh wants up front on offense.

6] N.Y. Giants: Marvin Harrison/WR/Ohio State - Harrison has done everything wrong in the predraft process, yet he’s still a dominant, game-controlling wideout, which is exactly what the Giants need.

7] Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu/T/Penn State – The Titans need a lot of help at tackle and the addition of Calvin Ridley makes receiver less of a need. People will continue to poke holes in Fashanu’s game, yet he’s a terrific pass-blocking left tackle that the franchise needs to protect Will Levis.

8] Atlanta: Dallas Turner/LB-Edge/Alabama - If Raheem Morris installs his Rams’ defense in Atlanta, Turner is the perfect fit. He brings more versatility than Byron Young, the Rams’ 2023 third-round pick who had a terrific season under Morris.

9] Chicago: Brock Bowers/TE/Georgia - With no highly rated offensive tackle available, Chicago gives Caleb Williams a playmaking threat at tight end.

10] N.Y. Jets: Rome Odunze/WR/Washington - The Jets filled needs on the offensive line and receiver in free agency, yet there’s very little margin for error with the group they signed. Malik Nabers receives consideration at this spot, yet there are some significant off-the-field concerns which are raising red flags. There is not a huge spread between him and Odunze on my board.

11] Arizona (via Minnesota): Malik Nabers/WR/LSU - The Cardinals make a great trade, receive an additional first-round pick and still come away with a potentially outstanding receiver.

12] Denver: Jared Verse/Edge/Florida State - Denver will desperately attempt to move up for a quarterback, yet they don’t have the ammunition. Sean Payton loves his pass rushers, and Verse is a terrific fit.

13] Las Vegas: Taliese Fuaga/OT/Oregon State - The Raiders can go a variety of ways, but a large, nasty right tackle prospect such as Fuaga fills a need.

14] New Orleans: Troy Fautanu/OT/Washington - Fautanu is flying up draft boards, and the Saints need at least one, possibly two offensive tackles.

15] Indianapolis: Quinyon Mitchell/CB/Toledo - The Colts fill a need with a player who continues to impress every step of the way.

16] Seattle: Chop Robinson/Edge/Penn State - Robinson is a great prospect and an even better fit for the Seahawks. He can play out of a three-point stance or stand over tackle and should make an immediate impact.

17] Jacksonville: Amarius Mims/T/Georgia - Wideout Brian Thomas received consideration at this spot, yet with Cam Robinson in the last year of his deal and Anton Harrison out of position at right tackle, this improves two tackle spots with one pick.

18] Cincinnati: JC Latham /T/Alabama - Brian Thomas also received consideration at this spot, yet free agent Trent Brown is a one-year rental at right tackle.

19] L.A. Rams: Byron Murphy II/DT/Texas - Desjuan Johnson is a terrific story, but he’s a backup who is being forced into the starting lineup. Murphy immediately upgrades the defensive line and is a bargain at this slot.

20] Pittsburgh: Jackson Powers-Johnson/C/Oregon – The Steelers immediately fill a need at center with Powers-Johnson.

21] Miami: Graham Barton/C/Duke - The Dolphins needed help on the interior of the offensive line before losing Robert Hunt. Barton is a projection to OC, but he has been getting a LOT of first-round chatter for months now.

22] Philadelphia: Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma - Guyton is one of the most physically gifted tackles in the draft, yet there are questions about his approach. This could end up as another terrific selection by Howie Roseman.

23] Arizona (via Cleveland then Minnesota): Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama - The Cardinals cannot go into the season with Starling Thomas as a starting cornerback.

24] Dallas: Brian Thomas Jr./WR/LSU - Jordan Morgan receives serious consideration here, but Thomas is just too good to pass up and comes with amazing upside.

25] Green Bay: Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB/Alabama - Much will be determined by the medicals on McKinstry, but he’s a terrific cornerback who fits the Packers’ scheme.

26] Tampa Bay: Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson – I’m not as high as most on Wiggins, yet Todd Bowles will figure out a way for him to produce as a corner or nickel.

27] Arizona (via Houston): Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA - The Cardinals filled a need by signing Jonah Williams in free agency, so offensive tackle is no longer a priority, or Jordan Morgan would be the pick here. Latu is a great system fit who helps the pass rush.

28] Buffalo: Adonai Mitchell/WR/Georgia - Xavier Worthy or Troy Franklin could be the pick here, but Mitchell offers better size, had a terrific combine workout and is a suitable replacement for Gabe Davis, who signed with Jacksonville.

29] Detroit: Troy Franklin/WR/Oregon - The Lions did a fantastic job filling needs in free agency. Cornerback would still be a consideration at this spot, yet Franklin improves an already solid unit at receiver.

30] Baltimore: Jordan Morgan/T/Arizona - The Ravens believe Morgan can line up at right tackle in their system.

31] San Francisco: Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois - The trade for Maliek Collins is a band-aid. Newton is underrated at this point and brings a lot of intensity and talent to the interior of the defensive line.

32] Kansas City: Xavier Worthy/WR/Texas - I really want to put an offensive tackle at this spot, but the feedback I am getting on Kingsley Suamataia in recent weeks has not been positive.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Round Two

33) Carolina Panthers - Ladd McConkey/WR/Georgia

34) New England Patriots - Kingsley Suamataia/T/BYU

35) Arizona Cardinals - Cooper DeJean/CB/Iowa

36) Washington Commanders - Darius Robinson/DL/Missouri

37) L.A. Chargers - Devontez Walker/WR/North Carolina

38) Tennessee Titans - Chris Braswell/LB-Edge/Alabama

39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants) - Ja'Tavion Sanders/TE/Texas

40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago) - T.J. Tampa/CB/Iowa State

41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) - Christian Haynes/G/UConn

42) Houston Texans (from Minnesota) - Khyree Jackson/CB/Oregon

43) Atlanta Falcons - Junior Colson/LB/Michigan

44) Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Penix Jr./QB/Washington

45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver) - T'Vondre Sweat/DT/Texas

46) Indianapolis Colts - Bralen Trice/Edge/Washington

47) N.Y. Giants (from Seattle) - Bo Nix/QB/Oregon

48) Jacksonville Jaguars - Johnny Wilson/WR/Florida State

49) Cincinnati Bengals - Roman Wilson/WR/Michigan

50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - Javon Bullard/S/Georgia

51) Pittsburgh Steelers - Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia

52) L.A. Rams - Patrick Paul/T/Houston

53) Philadelphia Eagles - Ennis Rakestraw Jr./CB/Missouri

54) Cleveland Browns - Roger Rosengarten/T/Washington

55) Miami Dolphins - DeWayne Carter/DT/Duke

56) Dallas Cowboys - Cooper Beebe/G/Kansas State

57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Payton Wilson/OLB/North Carolina State

58) Green Bay Packers - Isaiah Adams/G/Illinois

59) Houston Texans - Ruke Orhorhoro/DL/Clemson

60) Buffalo Bills - Trey Benson/RB/Florida State

61) Detroit Lions - Adisa Isaac/Edge/Penn State

62) Baltimore Ravens - Kris Jenkins/DL/Michigan

63) San Francisco 49ers - Calen Bullock/S/USC

64) Kansas City Chiefs - Kris Abrams-Draine/CB/Missouri