Former Georgia star Malaki Starks reveals how Brock Bowers helped him get more playing time on the field

Earning the right to play at the Georgia Bulldogs is no easy task, and safety Malaki Starks shared what he had to do to take the starting spot as a freshman. Having Brock Bowers on the other side played a role.

Speaking on Thursday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the former Georgia safety was asked how he got the starting job in his first year in Athens.

"I actually earned the right to start as a freshman by covering Brock (Bowers). I actually won more reps in one-on-ones during my freshman camp against him than he did me. So, coach figured, if I can cover the best tight end in college football, I can cover anyone,” Malaki Starks said.

Of course, the defensive back benefitted not only from Georgia’s coaching but also from the team’s infrastructure. Facing the top tight end every day in practice surely helped Malaki Starks develop into an elite safety too.

Starks, a Thorpe Award finalist in 2024, played in 43 games in three years with the Bulldogs. He gathered 97 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defended for the vaunted Georgia secondary.

Brock Bowers was one of the best tight ends in college football. - Source: Imagn

As for Bowers, his impact transcended the college game. He had a record setting rookie season for the Las Vegas Raiders, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive back drills at the Combine will take place on Friday. Starks confirmed he will be a full participant in Indianapolis.

He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and probably the top safety in the draft. Safety is usually not considered a priority position at the event, which sometimes causes players to slide.

Falcons, Dolphins among teams meeting with Malaki Starks

As the top player at his position according to some experts, Malaki Starks is expected to be in high demand during the Combine. His 18-minute press conference, one of the longest of the day, indicated that.

The former Bulldog is also getting plenty of attention from NFL teams. Starks has already met with the Miami Dolphins and is expected to also meet with the Atlanta Falcons personnel this week.

Both teams are in need of a safety. The Dolphins are picking 12th and might have to replace both starters, as Jevon Holland is a free agent and Jordan Poyer is not expected to be back in Miami in 2025.

The Falcons have Jessie Bates III locked in at free safety, but Justin Simmons and Richie Grant are hitting free agency. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the meeting would take place this Friday. Atlanta has the 15th pick in the NFL Draft.

