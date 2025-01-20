Former Heisman winner Cam Newton poses tough questions to Jerry Jones after Coach Prime lays down his expectations

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has been linked with taking up the vacant Dallas Cowboys coaching job. The Colorado Buffaloes coach recently met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and reports suggest that Sanders laid down his expectations during a conversation regarding him potentially being hired as the next Dallas coach.

On Saturday, former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton had his say on the reports linking Sanders to the Cowboys job. On his "4th and 1" YouTube podcast, Newton posed some hypothetical questions for the Dallas franchise.

"What if, they (Cowboys) do get Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime nin this situation, what do you do with Dak Prescott?" Newton said. "Because Prime himself said, 'the only way I consider is if I coach my sons.' Plural. What you gonna do with Dak? We just paid Dak a 60-ball, family pack and a gallon sweet tea.

"Now, when do you draft Shedeur? And Shedeur's making it clear he wants to be the first quarterback taken off the board. Do you trade up and find yourself in an Atlanta Falcons situation. So my major concern is this, if it does happen, how long does Jerry Jones give Deion Sanders?"

Just before the 2024 season, the Cowboys offered star quarterback Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million extension. However, his season was cut short after he suffered a torn hamstring in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. At the time of Prescott's injury, Dallas had a 3-5 record.

The Cowboys eventually finished the season 7-10, failing to make the playoffs. In the aftermath, they didn't extend coach Mike McCarthy's contract, which expired last week.

As things stand, the Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, they will want to align their picks based on their new coach, who is yet to be named.

Coach Prime hints at staying at Colorado amid links to Dallas Cowboys job

While Coach Prime's future at Colorado has been the subject of speculation in the past few weeks, Sanders has hinted that he could remain in Boulder for the 2025 season.

After he met with Jerry Jones last week, Coach Prime outlined his love for Boulder, amid rumors that he could jump ship after his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, declare for this year's NFL draft.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told Adam Schefter of ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Sanders has done a fine job at Colorado, posting a 13-12 record across two years. Coach Prime was hired by CU in December 2022. He signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract and is tied with the program through the 2027 season.

