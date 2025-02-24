Former Heisman winner Cam Newton sends clear message to Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL scouting combine

The NFL combine is a few days away, and Cam Newton has a message for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter about how to prepare for it. On Sunday, on his "4th and 1 With Cam Newton" podcast, Newton's co-host asked him if a player of Hunter's caliber has to participate in the combine.

Ad

"He doesn't, but I didn't, either. But I did. I competed," Newton said. (Timestamp: 0:33) "Bro, I'm a competitor, bro. I'm a competitor. So, anytime for me to make no mistake about it: I'm the No. 1 motherf***er out here. ... I'm setting the tone bro.

"Run a 40, I'm going to run my 40 versus anybody, dog. I'm gonna throw, and I know I don't know these damn receivers. ... It don't matter. I'm going to compete. All I know is compete."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The video could guide Hunter during the NFL combine. The title of the short video in the show's YouTube program suggests that the Colorado star should aim to instill fear at the combine, as he has nothing left to prove. Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn, ultimately became the first pick in the 2011 draft class.

Travis Hunter will attend the NFL combine as a defensive back prospect. Throughout 2024, he played more defensive snaps than offensive snaps. Some analysts expect him to participate in activities for wide receivers, although the combine's officials have said he will only feature as a defensive back.

Ad

Travis Hunter's odds to be the first pick of the NFL draft

Miami's Cam Ward remains the player with the best numbers to become the first overall pick of the upcoming NFL draft with -140 odds. He's followed by Penn State's Abdul Carter with odds of +220 in second place and Travis Hunter with odds of +450 in third place.

In December, some analysts, like ESPN's Mel Kiper, considered Hunter a potential first pick. That's no longer the case, with Kiper making him the second pick in his latest mock draft and CBS Sports putting him at No. 6 in its latest edition.

Ad

However, Hunter has generational potential due to his ability to play both offense and defense and his considerable resilience. In 2024, Travis Hunter played by far the most football snaps of any college football player, demonstrating a physical endurance rarely seen in players.

His numbers as a wide receiver cannot be dismissed either. In 2024, he had the second-most touchdown receptions (15) and the fifth-most receiving yards (1258) in the nation. He would be a worthy first pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.