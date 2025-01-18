Former Heisman winner Reggie Bush throws hat into the ring for USC coaching job

Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush had his Heisman Trophy reinstated to him last year in April after years of fighting the NCAA for punishing him for an alleged pay-for-play scheme during his college football tenure.

During the saga that forced him to relinquish his Heisman Trophy, the NCAA also mandated that USC dissociate itself from the former running back for ten years.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Friday, Bush shared his ambition to become the coach of the Trojans, when he was asked about his coaching aspirations by analyst Bri Amaranthus.

"One hundred percent," Reggie Bush said. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly.

"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."

Reggie Bush sued the USC Trojans for NIL benefits

In 2010, then-USC President Max Nikias mandated that the USC Trojans get rid of all murals and jerseys related to Reggie Bush and revealed that the institution would return the running back's copy of the Heisman Trophy.

Bush won the 2005 BCS national championship after the Trojans beat the Oklahoma Sooners 55-19 but the win was vacated by the NCAA after the improper benefits scandal broke.

Despite having his Heisman Trophy reinstated and the USC Trojans ending their dissociation from the former running back in 2020, Bush sued the Pac-12, the NCAA, and his former program last year in September for the money made on his name, image, and likeness when he was a student-athlete.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” Bush's attorney Evan Selik said in a statement. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”

After news of the lawsuit that was filed after the reinstatement of Bush's Heisman Trophy broke, the Trojans released a statement addressing the lawsuit by their former star running back.

“Reggie will always be a revered member of the Trojan Family, and we were very pleased to support his successful efforts to recover his Heisman Trophy. We have not received a copy of the lawsuit so we are unable to address its allegations,” the USC statement read.

Based on the content of his lawsuit against USC, it would be interesting to observe whether Reggie Bush would ever become coach of the Trojans based on the fractious relationship between the two parties.

