Former USC Trojans' running back and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush finally got his trophy back after forfeiting it in 2010 amid a scandal over receiving improper benefits contrary to then-NCAA rules.

Since then, the matter of whether he should or not have it reinstated amid the NIL boom in college sports has raged on for a while until the Heisman Trust announced that it would be reinstated on Wednesday.

Not everyone was happy about it and sports insider Dan Dakich of OutKick blasted him on the "Don't @ME! podcast" for getting his trophy back.

"Reggie Bush knowingly, willingly cheated," Dakich said. "Bush knowingly, willingly it's proven took money, a house, the whole family, cheated his brains out.

"Guy who cheated is now living in a world where cheating doesn't matter, where we can just do whatever we wanna do? I don't think it's something to be celebrated."

Reggie Bush is welcomed back into the Heisman family

The former USC Trojans running back, Reggie Bush, has been threatening legal action against the Heisman Trust for not reinstating his trophy win for almost a decade and a half.

This came in the wake of the NIL rulings implemented in 2021 that allowed student-athletes to earn from their Names, Images and Likenesses, the factors that had caused the whole kerfuffle in the first place.

The President of the Heisman Trust, Michael Comerford, explained in a statement why the trophy was reinstated.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," Michael Comerford said.

"We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

As part of the reconciliation, Bush will be invited to future Heisman ceremonies and he expressed his joy and relief at finally having his trophy back in a statement to ESPN.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said.

"I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

When the improper benefits saga hit the airwaves, the USC Trojans were sanctioned and they expunged any mention of Reggie Bush from the annals of their history and moved on.

Carol Folt, the USC President, welcomed the former Trojans running back and getting his trophy back in a statement released yesterday.

The long-running and divisive saga finally came to a fulfilling end for all parties after years of back-and-forth debates and conversations about the matter.