Why is Johnny Manziel boycotting Heisman ceremony? Looking at 2012 Heisman winner's announcement post Reggie Bush controversy

The presentation of the Heisman Trophy winner is unique.

During the ceremony, previous Heisman Trophy winners gather on stage as the new player to be awarded one of the sport's most prestigious prizes is announced.

On Saturday, March 2, one former winner announced that he would not be doing this until a specific thing was done.

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, said that he would be boycotting the Heisman until 2005 winner Reggie Bush is given back his award.

“After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back. Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA the ball is in your court.“

Bush's revoked Heisman remains one of the award's most controversial moments, and the controversy has reappeared in the last few days, thanks to Manziel.

Manziel says that Bush's absence from the list of Heisman winners does not “sit with his morals." This is the reason why Manziel won't be attending the Heisman Trophy ceremonies.

How did Bush win the Heisman, and why was his win revoked?

How did Reggie Bush win the 2005 Heisman Trophy?

Reggie Bush is seen as one of college football's greatest players.

His 2005 season with the USC Trojans was one of the best in history. The running back recorded 1,740 yards and scored 16 touchdowns, along with 478 receiving yards.

His efforts made the Trojans the best in the country. They were on course to become national championships.

But, in the 2005 Rose Bowl, which doubled up as the national championship game, the Trojans were defeated by the Texas Longhorns in one of college football's greatest games.

However, while the Trojans did not win the championship, Bush comfortably won the Heisman, with an over 1,000 vote margin to the second-place QB Vince Young.

But Bush would only hold onto the Heisman for a couple of years

How did Reggie Bush lose the Heisman Trophy?

In 2006, the NCAA investigated Bush as it was claimed he received gifts from people.

This was, at the time, something that the NCAA heavily discouraged, as it violated their view that college football players are “student-athletes” who are being rewarded with education.

In 2010, USC was found guilty of this, and both were punished. The Trojans were stripped of their wins from 2005 and were banned from Bowl games for the next two years.

Bush, amid rumors that the NCAA would strip him of his Heisman, voluntarily decided to forfeit his title.

This is something that Johnny Manziel does not believe should have happened. Therefore, he will not make an appearance at one of college football's most historic events until Reggie Bush is given back his Heisman.

A reason for Manziel's anger toward this may relate to the passing of the NIL, which allows college athletes to make money and accept gifts, something that Bush was punished for.

In an age where some players are earning $1 million from advertising deals, Bush being heavily punished for being offered some gifts, which included a limo to the 2005 Heisman Trophy ceremony, needs to be reevaluated.

If not, expect Johnny Football to stay away from the Heisman ceremony.

