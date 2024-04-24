"Everyone knows it's dumb to begin with": Josh Pate's Reggie Bush prediction proves to be spot on

Some people make outlandish predictions for the sake of hot takes while others use logic and reasoning to make a point. CBS Sports' Josh Pate made one such prediction almost eight weeks ago.

He said that the Heisman Trust was bound to reinstate 2005 winner Reggie Bush, who was forced to vacate the award due to improper benefits.

On an episode of Late Kick Live in early March, Pate discussed how Reggie Bush could get his 2005 award back.

"I got a pretty strong feeling, Reggie Bush is gonna end up getting that Heisman back... everyone knows it's dumb to begin with."

Sure enough, it was announced earlier today that Reggie Bush was going to be reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner as a result of NIL being legalized in collegiate sports.

Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman Trophy triumph revisited

Reggie Bush was a dominant force entering the 2005 college football season as he was fifth in voting the previous year. During the 2005 season, he finished with 200 carries for 1,740 rushing yards (8.7 yards per attempt) while running for 16 rushing touchdowns. Bush also had 37 catches for 478 yards (12.9 yards per reception) with two receiving touchdowns.

He was more than just an offensive force throughout the season as he was a returner in both the kickoff and punting scenarios. On kickoffs, he returned 28 kicks for 493 yards, and on 18 punts, he returned for 179 yards and a touchdown.

He won the 2005 Heisman Trophy with 91.77% of the votes, including 784 of the 892 first-place votes for the year. He was able to win the award over Texas quarterback Vince Young as well as teammate Matt Leinart.

