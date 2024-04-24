What did Reggie Bush do? Looking at former USC star's controversial Heisman trophy winning season

Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush was stripped of his 2005 Heisman, but on Wednesday, it was revealed he was getting it back.

Bush voluntarily forfeited his Heisman Trophy, after reports indicated he was going to be stripped. In 2010, USC was handed several sanctions after it was revealed that Bush reportedly received improper benefits.

It was revealed that Bush and his family had received illegal benefits. It was reported that the star running back had received financial benefits, including free housing and other stuff, from agents and representatives while he was at USC, which was illegal at the time.

After an NCAA investigation into the matter, Bush vacated his Heisman Trophy, and USC was handed a two-year postseason ban, loss of scholarships, and vacating wins from Bush's final two seasons at USC.

In his Heisman Trophy-winning season, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and had 16 touchdowns. He also added 478 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. The Trojans running back beat out Vince Young and Matt Leinart to win the Heisman.

Reggie Bush reacts to getting Heisman back

Following the news that Reggie Bush was getting his 2005 Heisman, the running back gave a statement to ESPN and said he was thrilled by the Heisman Trust's decision.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

The Heisman Trust claimed that with the changes in college athletes due to NIL and players now getting paid, Bush has received his Heisman Trophy back.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," said Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

Bush will now be able to attend all Heisman Trophy ceremonies again, starting this year after he was awarded his Heisman Trophy back.