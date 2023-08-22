Reggie Bush was a beast in the running back position with the USC Trojans from 2003 to 2005. After finishing fifth just a year prior, Bush went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2005 for his stellar performances. But in 2010, Bush voluntarily forfeited the trophy following an investigation by the NCAA.

The NCAA did not allow student-athletes to receive benefits through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals as it does today. The investigation found that Bush and his family accepted improper benefits in the form of money and exempted travel expenses, including a rent-free residence provided to them in San Diego.

Bush's parents had reportedly lived in that property for more than a year without paying rent. They also received $10,000 to furnish the home to their liking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Apart from the NCAA finding Reggie Bush guilty, it also resulted in heavy sanctions on the USC Trojans. While a two-year postseason ban looked like a harsh punishment itself, it did not just stop there.

The school also had to forfeit 14 victories, which included its BCS national championship win in 2004. The Trojans also lost 30 scholarships over three years, while Reggie Bush was asked to disassociate with USC for 10 years.

Following the repercussions, USC removed every item with Bush's name from the campus, including memorabilia. His 10-year disassociation ended in 2020 when the USC president and the athletics director welcomed Bush back to their system.

Reggie Bush: College Stats and Records

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

With the Trojans, Reggie Bush's name was known throughout the country. He came in as a five-star running back recruit in the class of 2003 at USC. Bush was the third choice after Hershel Dennis and Lendale White during his first two college football seasons.

2005 was the year when he actually made a name for himself on the gridiron. Bush had 1,740 rushing yards, 479 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns. This made him an instant favorite to win the Heisman trophy, which he did.

Throughout his career at USC, he had 4,470 yards and 38 touchdowns before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints as the second overall pick in 2016.

Johnny Manziel speaks up about Reggie Bush and his Heisman snub

Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. And in his recent Netflix documentary "UNTOLD: Johnny Football," he talked about how he felt the NCAA's decision to strip Reggie Bush of his Heisman Trophy was a mistake, and now there is a need for justice.

Expand Tweet

Manziel was also accused of making profits by signing autographs in school, which earned him a suspension. But unlike Bush, his Heisman trophy was not taken away.

"What the NCAA did in that situation is complete bulls**t. The only difference between my story and Reggie's is that my 'illegal activities' did not start until after my Heisman season," Manziel said.

The Heisman Trust has come forward and said that Bush's trophy will only be reinstated when the NCAA decides to restore his college records.

And now, after the mandates have been changed, which allow players to profit from NIL deals, there has been a cry for justice amongst his fans for the NCAA to reinstate him as a Heisman winner.