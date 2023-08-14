The Netflix release "Untold: Johnny Football," featuring former Heisman Trophy sensation Johnny Manziel has been coughing up revelation after revelation. In the latest episode, Manziel is seen taking a fiery stance on the Reggie Bush debacle.

Manziel slammed the NCAA for its controversial decision to strip the legendary running back of his 2005 Heisman Trophy. Manziel cried foul, demanding a rightful place for Bush.

Manziel didn't mince words:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"What the NCAA did in that situation is complete bulls**t. The only difference between my story and Reggie's is that my 'illegal activities' did not start until after my Heisman season.

"He is one of the best college football players in history and deserves to be on that stage with us every year"

Johnny Manziel discusses inconsistencies in NCAA punishments

Cleveland Browns introduce Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel had his own run-ins with the NCAA. Apparently, Manziel himself bore the brunt of their punishments after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012. The NCAA accused him of profiting from autograph sales, leading to a controversial suspension. Manziel's disdain for the NCAA is evident, as he expressed in the Netflix documentary "Johnny Football."

The NCAA's crackdown on the USC Trojans, as part of their investigation into Bush's alleged benefits, resulted in heavy sanctions. USC faced the wrath of the NCAA, with football scholarships slashed and multiple victories from the seasons Bush played vacated.

Over the years, Johnny Manziel faced his own controversies during his college career. He questions the inconsistency in the NCAA's decisions..

A call for justice: Reggie Bush's Heisman dilemma

Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush, a college football legend, voluntarily relinquished his Heisman Trophy five years after winning it, following an NCAA investigation. The investigation found Bush retroactively ineligible for his 2005 trophy-winning season due to impermissible benefits received by him and his family, including cash, travel expenses and a rent-free residence.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Heisman Trust has made it clear that the coveted trophy will only be restored to Bush if the NCAA reverses its decision and reinstates Bush's records. However, this crucial step has yet to materialize, leaving Bush's Heisman fate uncertain.

It's a dark chapter in college football, one that Manziel believes warrants a reevaluation. Manziel's remarks highlight the changing landscape of college sports, where athletes now have the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness.

The chorus of voices demanding the return of Bush's Heisman has grown, with Johnny Manziel joining the call for justice. As the debate rages on, the NCAA's treatment of iconic players like Reggie Bush continues to raise eyebrows.