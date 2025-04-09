Former Heisman winner relives "unique" draft experience from NFL's lockout year

Mark Ingram had a different NFL draft experience compared to those who will be drafted later this month. He was drafted in the midst of the 2011 NFL lockout.

Ingram was selected in the first round by the New Orleans Saints with the 28th pick. On "The Triple Option" on Wednesday, the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner explained what his NFL experience was like immediately after being drafted (Timestamp: 18:30):

"I kind of had a unique experience, because I was in a lockout year. So, my first day with the team, actually, was like Day 1 of training camp. So, we were locked out. I didn't have any rookie mini-camp, I didn't have OTAs, I didn't have no true minicamp. Nothing.

"The first day in the building, I went up there, signed my contract, went downstairs, put on my pads, and went out ot training camp, practiced Day 1.

"My experience is a lot different than the current guys that are going to go. Because they're going to be called, they're going to be drafted, they're going to be on a jet to the facility, they're going to stay there, they're going to do OTAs, offseason activities, they're going to do rookie minicamp.

"They're going to do all that stuff. They're going to be with the team for three months before they even have a training camp practice. But me, mine wasn't like that. So, I'm kind of like a unicorn."

Ingram played three seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide before declaring for the NFL draft. He spent eight seasons with the Saints before stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and a return to New Orleans to end his career.

2025 NFL draft class will see no such limitations

Colorado pro day - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft class will see no limitations such as those that Mark Ingram saw in 2011. There is no lockout in the NFL, so all traditions will move forward as usual this offseason.

The 2011 NFL lockout, which lasted from March 12 to July 25, resulted after NFL owners and players could not come to an agreement on rule changes to the game, as well as the failure to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement. As a result, many traditional NFL gatherings, such as OTAs, minicamps and even the annual Hall of Fame game, were canceled.

That season was a rare occurrence in league history, as this offseason is slated to go off without a hitch. Top NFL prospects such as Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will receive a traditional experience upon being welcomed into the NFL.

