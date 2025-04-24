Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III to replace ex-Steelers player at Fox Sports: Reports

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III has been without an official analyst job since August 2024. He was fired by ESPN before the start of the 2024 NFL season, and he was replaced by Jason Kelce on 'Monday Night Countdown.'

Since then, he has made guest appearances on various networks but mostly made appearances on his podcast, 'RG3 and The Ones.'

However, a report from 'The Athletic' on Thursday indicates that former Heisman winner Griffin is getting a new broadcasting position. The report on Thursday says that he is expected to be hired by Fox Sports as its No. 2 college football analyst, replacing former Steelers players Brock Huard.

"NEW: Fox Sports is expected to hire Robert Griffin III as its No. 2 College Football analyst, replacing Brock Huard, The Athletic reports."

Griffin played in the NFL but is best known for his time as a college football player for the Baylor Bears from 2008 to 2011. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 for his play as the quarterback at Baylor. As a result, he became the second pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

Griffin had a strong rookie season but struggled with injuries throughout his career. He retired after the 2020 season and a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He has been involved in broadcasting for the past five seasons.

The move for Fox Sports to hire Robert Griffin III comes hours before the start of the 2025 NFL draft

Fox Sports hiring Robert Griffin III is not a huge surprise. Although there were no rumors about this hiring before it was made, Fox's hiring of Griffin for a college football position is not a surprise. He is best known for his time as a college football player and brings plenty of knowledge to the broadcasting panel.

The timing of the move is interesting because the 2025 NFL draft begins on the same day, on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if Robert Griffin III will be on the panel for Fox throughout the weekend. Fox has not indicated whether he will be part of their draft coverage.

The draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will continue over the next two days, on Friday and Saturday, as the seven rounds of the draft play out. QB Cam Ward is projected to be the first pick on Thursday.

