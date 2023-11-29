CFB fans know about the time when former college football star Cam Newton led the Auburn Tigers to an undefeated season in 2010 to clinch the BCS National championship. Newton played some of the best football that Auburn fans witnessed in a long time, which led to him also being named as the Heisman winner.

With the effort that then-head coach Gus Malzahn put in to refine Newton as a dual-threat quarterback, he quickly became a hot commodity in his final year of college football before being drafted as the No.1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft. But did you know that Newton could have potentially landed with another SEC school rather than Auburn?

During a recent appearance on Barstool Yak, Newton opened up about the time when he went on a visit to Mississippi State after spending a year with Blinn College in 2009. He spoke about how a particular comment by former NFL RB Anthony Dixon's uncle did not bode well for him.

According to Newton, after a few drinks, Dixon's uncle said that the Bulldogs would continue with Chris Relf as their starting quarterback, who had a breakout season a year prior in 2009 before being named QB1 in 2010.

"On my visit, it was a lot of like, 'Man, f*ck Cam Newton,'" the 34-year-old said. "And then it was like, 'Man we gonna stick with Chris Relf'. Now, this was a couple of Hennessy shots in, Miller Lites in, but as the Bible says, a drunken tongue tells the truth. I didn't let that derail me from making my decision. It was just.... 'damn.'"

When host Brandon questioned if this was why Cam Newton decided to join Auburn despite liking his visit to Mississippi State, he replied by saying, "basically." Maybe it was a mistake that cost the Bulldogs a trip to the national championship. Or maybe joining Auburn was a better choice for Newton in the end. This is a question whose answer will forever shrouded with mystery.

Cam Newton's success with the Auburn Tigers

Despite playing just one season for Auburn in 2010 before joining the NFL, it turned out to be the campaign that defined Newton's career. His dual-threat abilities with the ball left CFB fans in awe of his talent. Malzahn continued with his 'hurry-up no-huddle' offensive schemes which suited Newton perfectly.

