Former Iowa assistant coach Jerry Hilgenberg dies at 92, cause of death unknown

Former Iowa assistant coach Jerry Hilgenberg died on Tuesday. He was the final surviving assistant coach from the 1958 national championship team. He did many different things throughout his career but is one of the more notable names from the championship team.

Hilgenberg was inducted into the Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame and on the program's all-century team. He touched people with his presence and how he treated the people he cared about. Coach Kirk Ferentz, who coached two of his children, sent his thoughts to the family via Sports Illustrated:

"Jerry Hilgenberg was a first-class individual. I got to know him during the 1980's as a successful businessman and father to four incredible children, including two that I was lucky enough to coach. He was a friend and supporter of our program for decades. Mary and I send our condolences to the whole Hilgenberg family."

"He will be greatly missed."

Former Hawkeye quarterback Mike Cilek (1967-69) spoke about his relationship with Hilgenberg via KCRG:

"I had the pleasure to have Jerry as a mentor, partner and good friend for 50 years. As a partner in the real estate business, he was wonderful to work with and he taught you to do business the right way. Jerry taught us all what he and I learned from athletics that can be carried on for an entire lifetime."

"He made our work together fun by working hard but enjoying every day."

As of this writing, the cause of death is not known.

What did Jerry Hilgenberg do at the University of Iowa?

Jerry Hilgenberg had a great career at Iowa, earning Academic All-District and All-Big Ten as a senior. He was also invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. Outside of football, he was a co-captain of the baseball team his senior year while lettering in the sport in 1952 and 1953.

After being drafted by the U.S. Air Force, Hilgenberg returned to join the Iowa Hawkeyes as an assistant coach from 1956-63. He was part of the 1958 national championship team and won a pair of Rose Bowls and three Big Ten Championships.

