Former Jets scout has 2-word reaction to Shedeur Sanders' insane flex at 2025 NFL Combine presser

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly had a blunt two-word response to Shedeur Sanders’ confident remarks at the 2025 NFL Combine press conference.

On Thursday, the Giants Videos' account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a 21-second clip of the Buffaloes quarterback addressing the media. In the video, Sanders said:

“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back,” Sanders said. “You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history. It's always going to repeat itself.”

Kelly responded: “No chance.”

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado star led college football in completion percentage (74%) last season and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback.

Much like Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., another son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders is making waves with his approach to the pre-draft process.

Shedeur Sanders opted out of combine drills

Shedeur Sanders leaves the CU Events Center - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft, had previously signaled their intentions to skip the workouts scheduled for Lucas Oil Stadium.

They join a growing list of quarterbacks who have opted out of combine drills, including former No. 1 overall picks Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow.

Sanders and Ward, once Pac-12 rivals, have already showcased their talent extensively on film. Sanders was key in revitalizing Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, where he was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Ward earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting last season.

Fueled by his confidence and the impact of star two-way player Travis Hunter, Sanders helped transform Colorado from a 1-11 team in 2022 to a 4-8 record in 2023 before leading them to a 9-4 finish (7-2 in the Big 12) in 2024.

