Former Jets scout ditches Shedeur Sanders & Jaxson Dart for Texas standout heading into 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is considered the second-best quarterback prospect in this year's draft behind Cam Ward. However, Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart has also been steadily climbing the draft board. After an impressive Scouting Combine and Pro Day, Dart is also projected as a first-round pick by several draft experts and analysts.

However, according to ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly, people are overlooking one particular star from the Texas Longhorns. And that is quarterback Quinn Ewers. Kelly believes that Ewers is a better prospect than Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

On Monday, Daniel Kelly shared his first-round grade scouting report. In this report, he stated that Quinn Ewers is a talented first-round prospect who has a great passing game. Kelly projected Ewers to go anywhere between the 12th overall and the 20th overall pick.

"People are sleeping on Quinn Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers is an extremely instinctive thrower and he was an innate ability to attack the weakest spots in pass coverage. Shedeur who? Jaxson who?" Kelly wrote.

Quinn Ewers began his collegiate journey with Ohio State. However, he transferred to the Longhorns after just one season in 2022 and was immediately named the starter. During his three-season stint under head coach Steve Sarkisian, Ewers recorded a total of 9,128 yards and 68 TDs passing.

Last season, Ewers unfortunately suffered an injury that sidelined him for a few games. Despite this, he helped the Longhorns compete for the SEC title in their conference debut while making it to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs.

Daniel Kelly strongly criticizes Shedeur Sanders as a draft prospect

The former Jets scout is on the other side of the spectrum when it comes to Shedeur Sanders. Kelly thinks that Coach Prime's son is not a first-round prospect and lacks the qualities necessary to succeed in the league.

Last month, Kelly tagged Shedeur Sanders as an undrafted free agent prospect. He compared him to 2023 first overall pick Caleb Williams, stating that both were overrated and are bound to be busts in the NFL.

"Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most overhyped and overrated prospects in NFL Draft history. Putting a pre draft 4th round grade on Williams and an undraftable free agent grade on Sanders are two of the easiest scouting reports I've ever done in my life."

"All they did was hold the ball too long and manipulate a bunch of average to below average college defenses- and people actually fell for it.....I'll bet any NFL GM an area scout job in their college scouting department, that both Williams and Sanders are bust."

Despite the criticism, Shedeur believes in his skills as a quarterback. During his Pro Day showcase, he made a confident statement that teams will regret passing up on him in the draft.

