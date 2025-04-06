Friday was an important day for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The university held its Pro Day, and many teams sent a huge contingent to watch the quarterback in an official workout. He decided not to throw during the 2025 Combine.
Sanders has many qualities that impressed NFL scouts during his college career. On Friday, he displayed his accuracy on many throws; his teammate, two-way superstar Travis Hunter, was also present for the Pro Day, but his draft stock as a top-five pick is already secure.
Speaking with reporters during his Pro Day, Sanders preached humility, knowing that his stock could be different for many franchises. But he also said that any teams who decided against him would be making a bad mistake:
"All I need is an opportunity. Simple. Whatever franchise wanna change their franchise, then it's no doubt who to go with. You'll be a fool not to pick me."
Many analysts do not consider the 2025 quarterback class to be strong, especially when compared to the previous year, when the first three picks were passers. The Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick, are expected to go with Miami quarterback Cam Ward as their choice.
Which teams could pick Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants hold the second and third-overall picks in the draft, and both teams have long-term quarterback needs. Positional value could play a role and he could be drafted by any of these teams.
Other teams that have quarterback needs in the 2025 draft include the New Orleans Saints (#9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (#21). The Saints already have Derek Carr on the roster, but could turn to a younger, cheaper option; the Steelers, on the other hand, are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers.
With blue-chip prospects such as Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter also having high stock, Sanders could end up anywhere. The opinions differ between all teams; the son of Deion Sanders is preaching to change whichever franchise drafts him.
"Tennessee needs a quarterback," Deion Sanders said when asked about the situation, "Cleveland needs a quarterback, the Giants need a quarterback, the Saints need a quarterback. I can keep going, Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. Like, it's several teams that need a quarterback. So we're not panicking, and we're not tripping, because first of all, this is a blessing for us, man."
After an impressive Pro Day, Shedeur Sanders will arguably be the biggest storyline on April 24, Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
