Former Jets Scout pulls out Shedeur Sanders’ embarrassing record as he sends clear message to NFL teams

It’s safe to say former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly isn’t buying Shedeur Sanders stock any time soon. Kelly has been outspoken in his criticism of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback before, and was at it again this morning, pointing out Sanders’ record versus top competition.

ESPN’s official X account posted a video of Sanders answering some questions he got from NFL scouts during the scouting combine, including his message for NFL teams near the top of the draft.

“The experience is there. For what these teams are trying to do, take a that’s not so god and change it and have instant success. That’s all I’ve been doing for the past years of my life, since I’ve been playing. We always wasn’t in the best situation team-wise, but we always made it work and got the most out of it.

“So that’s the thing, I’ve done it. Repeatedly. Over and over. Whatever franchise drafts me, they’re gonna be extremely happy they made that decision because of the experience, and I know what’s it going to take for us to be able to have immediate wins,” Shedeur Sanders said.

Kelly then responded to the ESPN post with a short and not-so-subtle jab at the former quarterback’s track record at Colorado.

“1-7 vs. top 25 teams.” Daniel Kelly said.

Sanders’ record against ranked opponents is less than ideal, but it’s also worth considering that the Buffaloes haven’t had a winning record in a full season since 2016. Colorado also improved from 1-11 in 2022, to 4-8 a year later and 9-4 last season.

The NFL draft is still around six weeks away, but Shedeur Sanders continues to be one of the most polarizing draft prospects. While many expect him to be the second quarterback picked, reports suggest his draft stock might be slipping.

Still, it will be difficult to know what’s really on team’s minds until Apr. 24, when the first round of the draft is held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Shedeur Sanders breaks down Hail Mary vs Baylor

One of Shedeur Sanders’ most memorable moments in Boulder came at the end of last season’s game against Baylor. With the Buffaloes trailing 31-24 and two seconds left, the Colorado QB found LaJohntay Wester in the end zone from 45 yards out.

The signal-caller went over the play with the NFL social team, which posted a video of the Buffaloes’ player explaining what happened on Wednesday.

“I saw that d-end coming, but I got hit so many times in my Colorado career, it didn’t matter. I wasn’t fazed by him. Then I just roll left. LaJohntay Wester, he made it happen. Legendary,” Shedeur Sanders said.

The Buffaloes would win the game in overtime. The Buffs went on to finish the year 9-4 with an Alamo Bowl berth.

