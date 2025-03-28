Former Jets Scout takes thinly veiled dig at Shedeur Sanders as Coach Prime gives his take on son’s preferred NFL draft destination 

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly took a dig at Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft on April 24-26. The quarterback is expected to be picked in the first round. Some NFL fans believe the New York Giants could be interested in selecting the former college football star. However, Kelly shared on X/Twitter that he believes Sanders has the value of an undrafted free agent:

"Shedeur Sanders is an undraftable free agent value in the 2025 NFL Draft," Kelly wrote in a post.

Kelly's comment regarding the draft prospect was a response to a clip of his father, Deion Sanders, giving insight into who his son wants to play for next season. "Coach Prime" appeared on "Skip 1 on 1" with Skip Bayless on Wednesday to share that Shedeur has told him his preferred team to pick him.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach mentioned several NFL franchises, including the Giants, with early picks in the first round. Deion said he would be happy if any of them selected his son.

"He's [Shedeur] talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Sanders said.

"If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it man, because I know what he is going to do to the organization," he added.

(from 33:50 mark onwards)

Shedeur Sanders' final season with Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders had his best college football season in his senior year. He was fourth in the league in passing yards, with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. It's also worth noting that he has the best pass completion rate (74%) of any other quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Buffaloes fan favorite led the program to a 9-4 record and fourth place in the Big 12 standings. One of his highlights from last season was in the team's 52-0 blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 29. He finished the game with 34 of 41 completed passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns.

After failing to qualify for the College Football Playoff, Sanders played his final game with Colorado, a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 27. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The 2025 NFL draft prospect also threw two interceptions that led to BYU scoring.

His accomplishments in college football have made the talented quarterback a potential top 10 – perhaps even top three pick – in the upcoming draft.

Where do you think Shedeur Sanders will get drafted next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

