Former Jets scout urges Colts to replace Anthony Richardson with Quinn Ewers despite ex-Texas star’s topsy-turvy season

Quinn Ewers is gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Texas quarterback is considered a first-round pick and former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has urged the Indianapolis Colts to replace their starting quarterback Anthony Richardson with Ewers.

In a tweet on Thursday, Kelly also suggested that the Colts could make the playoffs next season if they start with adding Ewers.

"The Colts need to replace Anthony Richardson with Quinn Ewers in the 1st Round (No. 14) of the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Colts had Ewers, with that roster, they’d be a playoff team next season." Kelly tweeted.

The Colts drafted Richardson in the first round in 2023. While showing promise early in his rookie season, the quarterback was dealt a blow when he picked up a season-ending AC joint sprain after just four appearances.

In the 2024 season, Richardson was benched for a few games to make way for Joe Flacco. He was eventually reinstated as the starter later in the season, but the Colts finished with an 8-9 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Therefore, there are signs that the Colts might consider drafting a quarterback this year, who could likely be Ewers.

Quinn Ewers had a topsy-turvy 2024 season at Texas

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers - Source: Getty

Quinn Ewers' final collegiate year at Texas was a bit of a rollercoaster. The quarterback started the 2024 season exceptionally well but then missed two games due to an abdominal injury.

In Ewers' absence, Arch Manning led the Longhorns offense. However, when Ewers returned as Texas' starter, he didn't seem to have the same mojo.

Nonetheless, Ewers helped Texas qualify for the College Football Playoff and even led the team to the CFP semifinals, where the Longhorns lost to Ohio State.

In the 2024 season, Ewers completed 293 of 445 passes for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Now, it remains to be seen where Ewers will land in the NFL.

