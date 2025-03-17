Former Jets Scout urges NY Giants to stay away from Jaxson Dart while suggesting “better NFL draft prospect” as an alternative

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly believes the Giants should steer clear of Jaxson Dart in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, Kelly believes Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe is a better bet for the organization.

Kelly took to his X account, First Round Mock, on Monday and said Milroe is a better NFL prospect than Dart.

Dart played the last three seasons of his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels. He saw steady improvement over those years, which culminated in a senior season in which he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also showed some great initiative with his legs, rushing the ball 124 times for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss finished up their 2024 season with an overall record of 10-3. This included a bowl game appearance in which they finished the season with a 52-20 victory over Duke in the Gator Bowl.

As for Milroe, his numbers with the Crimson Tide during his junior campaign looked very different. Milroe passed for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On the ground, however, Milroe made waves. He rushed the ball 168 times for 726 yards and a whopping 20 touchdowns.

Under his leadership, Alabama finished their season with a 9-4 overall record. The Crimson Tide also earned a bowl game appearance where they suffered a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Now, both Dart and Milroe are NFL-bound.

Dart has certainly been rising on draft analysts' boards after his performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Many believe he could be the third quarterback taken off the board behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, possibly even being selected in the first round.

New York Giants in need of a quarterback ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's widely believed that the organization will draft a quarterback at that selection. They are in desperate need of a quarterback after releasing Daniel Jones last season upon his request. They currently have a quarterback room that is made up of Tim Boyle, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock.

Should Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward not fall to New York at the third spot, it will be interesting to see if the Giants give Dart or Milroe a look. Of course, there's always the possibility the Giants opt to not take a quarterback at No. 3. With a high pick in the second round, perhaps Dart or Milroe could be in play for the Giants.

