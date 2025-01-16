Former LSU legend has a clear ask from coach Brian Kelly

After three seasons and no College Football Playoff appearances, pressure is mounting on Brian Kelly at LSU. Former Tigers legend and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland thinks it’s time Louisiana State gets back into the national title conversation.

Speaking on “Andy and Ari On3” McFarland had a blunt answer when asked about how a College Football Playoff game at Tiger Stadium would look like.

“You know what? I don’t want to imagine it. I want to see it. That’s what I text BK (Brian Kelly) all the time. Like, it’s time, you know. I don’t want to imagine,” McFarland said.

“Every coach that comes to LSU, I tell them all the same thing. I’m loyal to the three letters, not to you. So you ‘re always going to get honesty from me because I am loyal to my program and loyal because I want to see those kids win and I want to see LSU be successful,” McFarland added.

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to sign a 10-year, $95 million contract in 2021 with the Tigers. However, in his first three years at Baton Rouge, the Tigers have yet to make the College Football Playoff. They played for the SEC Championship in 2022 but lost handily to Georgia, 50-30.

Kelly and the Tigers finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, defeating the Baylor Bears 44-31 in the Texas Bowl. Despite losing some talent, the Tigers will have quarterback Garrett Nussmeier back and are ranked first in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

Brian Kelly hopes Notre Dame wins the National Championship

Brian Kelly led Notre Dame to the National BCS Championship Game in January 2013. - Source: Imagn

Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame was a controversial topic. Yet, the current LSU Tigers’ head coach had no issue telling CBS Sports that he will be rooting for the Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game.

“I’m happy for all those guys, I pull for them,” Kelly told CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “A lot of the guys there that are on both sides of the ball, I recruited. Obviously I want to see those guys win it all, and I think they’re in a great position. Totally excited for those guys.”

Fans reacted strongly to Kelly’s remarks. One issue is that when Kelly left South Bend for LSU he said he wanted to go to “an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship.”

While Kelly and the Tigers haven’t made it to the CFP in three years, the Fighting Irish will play Ohio State for the national title on Monday night.

During his 11-year stint as Notre Dame's head coach, Kelly had some competitive teams. Most notably, the Irish made it to the Championship Game after an undefeated 2012 season. However, they were crushed 42-14 by Alabama.

