Former LSU QB reveals what “frustrated” Jimbo Fisher the most after working with him in a championship-winning season

Jimbo Fisher has done a good job of growing throughout his coaching career. After several years as an assistant coach or coordinator behind legendary head coaches, he has been the head coach of two legendary programs since 2010, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Fisher led the Florida State Seminoles to a national championship in 2013 and won three ACC Championships from 2012 to 2014. Part of what allowed him to have so much success was that he learned under Nick Saban at LSU in the early 2000s. He was part of the team that won a national championship in 2003.

On Thursday, the quarterback from that championship team, Matt Mauck, appeared on "Always College Football with Greg McElroy." On the show, he spoke about one thing that frustrated Jimbo Fisher about working with him.

"When you take things seriously and you do what you're supposed to do, he's still gonna yell at you when you mess up. But what he can't stand is when people are unprepared," Mauck said. "And the other part is, he's so fast about everything he does. If people can't process information fast, he gets very frustrated.

"I remember Josh Booty was a perfect example. Josh looked like John Elway throwing the football. He was unbelievable but Jimbo would just tear into Josh all the time."

Matt Mauck went on to explain a time at practice when Booty ignored a play and instead threw the ball deep downfield.

"Jimbo's going crazy. 'Josh, what were you doing?' And Josh goes, 'I just never pulled it, I wanted to see what it was like.' So, it's stuff like that Jimbo had zero tolerance for, but he was great."

Jimbo Fisher speaks about returning to coaching.

Jimbo Fisher was fired by the Aggies in 2023 after six seasons with the team. In September, he spoke with CBS Sports about a possible return to coaching.

"To say I'm out is not true, you know what I'm saying?" Fisher said. "It's gotta be the right situation, right time and a good thing. I never coached for money in the first place. I made money. I just happened to get tapped on the shoulder and got opportunities, but at the same time, there's still a lot I think I can give the game and still coach."

Jimbo Fisher was a head coach for 14 straight seasons, from 2010 to 2023, with Florida State and Texas A&M.

