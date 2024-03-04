Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy shares exciting snaps from NFL combine 2024 ft. Sam Hartman

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was hyped up at the NFL Combine. He shared thrilling snapshots from the event. One particularly exciting moment captured McCarthy alongside former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, creating a buzz on social media.

Hartman labeled the picture as "Historical" on his Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

At the NFL Combine, McCarthy expressed his focus on team success rather than individual stats during his college days. In a recent media session at the NFL Combine, McCarthy stated:

"Stats, for me, wasn't the big thing."

He highlighted his dedication to being the best teammate and quarterback, with a primary focus on winning.

McCarthy concluded his time at Ann Arbor with an outstanding 27-1 record, amassing 6,226 passing yards and 49 touchdowns. The positive reception from the NFL scouting community bodes well for McCarthy's draft prospects, making him a hot property for the NFL world.

J.J. McCarthy ranks higher than Penix Jr. And Bo Nix

The former Michigan QB is shaking up the NFL draft predictions, defying expectations for a mid-first-round or early second-round pick.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright reveals a different perspective, stating that NFL teams see the former Michigan quarterback as a potential top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Allbright dismisses the projections for quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., positioning them as Day 2 and Day 3 picks while expecting McCarthy to be selected ahead of them.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., renowned for his draft expertise, aligns with this view, ranking McCarthy as a top-10 pick. Kiper anticipates McCarthy as the fourth quarterback off the board, succeeding Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

Expand Tweet

NFL insider Mike Giardi analyzes McCarthy's draft ascent, attributing it to his strategic decision to skip the 2024 Senior Bowl, a move that proved advantageous as neither Nix nor Penix had standout performances.