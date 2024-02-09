Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy gets ranked higher than top 2024 NFL draft prospects Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's last collegiate campaign ended with them three-peating the Big Ten championship as well as emerging as the national champions. He then decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft, which already has a list of high-profile quarterbacks, such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

With the kind of talents in the quarterback department this draft, J.J. McCarthy is projected to be a mid-first-round or early second-round pick as per media outlets and fans. But Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright does not agree with this notion.

According to a recent tweet by Allbright, he stated that NFL teams view the former Michigan quarterback in a higher position and as a potential top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He also went on to state that the league views quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. to be Day 2 and Day 3 picks, and expects McCarthy to be drafted ahead of them.

It's not just Allbright who thinks that the former Michigan QB has a chance to be a potential top-10 pick in this year's draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who is known for his immaculate expertise on the NFL draft, views J.J. McCarthy as a top-10 pick. Kiper expects him to be the fourth quarterback to go, after Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Despite winning the national title last season, J.J. McCarthy was not a part of the Heisman race with fellow quarterbacks Bo Nix, Penix and Jayden Daniels(2023 Heisman winner). So why is he considered to be a potential top-10 pick in the draft?

Why is J.J. McCarthy climbing in the NFL 2024 Draft rankings?

NFL insider Mike Giardi broke down the reasons behind the former Michigan QB's rise in the draft rankings on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition. According to Giardi, McCarthy's decision to not be a part of the 2024 Senior Bowl helped his draft stock, as neither Bo Nix nor Michael Penix Jr. had a standout game.

"He's definitely moving up the board. He might have already been there- as usual with the media and draft things, we get to it a little bit later than the buzz in league circles.

"He didn't got to the Senior Bowl even though he was eligible as a junior as they changed the rules this year, and he probably helped his cause as Bo Nix and Michael Penix didn't show out. So now if he was in that second tier of quarterbacks, he moves ahead of those guys. And then you just talk to people down there."

"McCarthy is gonna test off the charts. He's a phenomenal athlete, he's got a big arm. He's climbing fast and, again, if teams aren't willing to move at picks 1,2 and 3, would I be shocked if by the end of this, J.J. McCarthy is top 10 pick? I would not be."

Do you think McCarthy will be a top quarterback pick in the draft?

