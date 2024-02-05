IN PHOTOS: J.J. McCarthy and fiancée Katya Kuropas share snippets from romantic weekend getaway during CFB offseason

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas spent a romantic weekend getaway with their dog Marley. On Sunday, the couple used their furry friend's social media to share snippets of their time. The trip had everything, from spending time with family to adventures on the water.

McCarthy won the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 college football season. He will soon be engrossed in the NFL draft process to take more steps toward his pro dream. But before that, he spent some quality time with his loved ones.

Here are the snippets of the romantic weekend featuring the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas, as narrated by Marley.

“I had an amazing weekend full of sun, a boat ride & got to spend some time with my grandparents,” the caption on the post read.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together since their engagement. They also have shown public support for each other on many occasions. Recently, Kuropas validated McCarthy's take on receiving hate. The signal-caller shared a quote by singer Bob Marley about people receiving hate for being real and getting love for being fake. And Kuropas agreed.

McCarthy is preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and is expected to be a solid first-round pick. He has had an eventful month of January with many life-altering events.

An eventful month of January for J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy started the month of January with a playoff win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. Unknown till a few days after that, it also turned out to be the last game of the Nick Saban era as the Alabama coach announced his decision to step down just days after the defeat.

McCarthy then led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997, overcoming the No. 2 Washington Huskies. This one turned out to be Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh's last game for the Ann Arbor-based school.

On a personal note, the quarterback got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, after more than half a decade of dating. He also celebrated his 21st birthday in January, crossing another milestone.

