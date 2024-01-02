IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady loses his mind as Michigan pips Alabama in thrilling 27-20 Rose Bowl win

Michigan pipped Alambama 27-20 in overtime to win the Rose Bowl and Tom Brady was losing his mind over it. The greatest player in NFL history is a proud alum of the winning program and he was thrilled by the victory. That ensures that Michigan will go on to play in the National Championship game.

The GOAT quarterback filmed himself watching the game and captured the winning moment. He was shirtless and screaming,

"Let's gooo"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He captioned his post,

"OMFG. Go BLue"

Screenshot from Tom Brady's Instagram Stories celebrating Michigan win over Alabama in Rose Bowl

The video has also been reproduced below:

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady gets to relieve his own history with Michigan Alabama Rose Bowl game

As two of the most famous programs in college history, it is always a big game when Michigan and Alabama meet. And Tom Brady has a history in this game. Just as the Wolverines won today against the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl in overtime, the GOAT quarterback also did the same thing more than two decades ago.

Twenty-four years ago, he was the quarterback to lead Michigan to a 35-34 overtime win over Alabama. Now, he got to see J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum do the same.

Expand Tweet

Conspiracies abound after thrilling win

There was controversy surrounding this game as Florida State were denied a place in the semifinals by the committee despite having a perfect season but Alabama were let through. That led to many fans coming after the organizers, including public officials from the state calling them out.

Now, many fans feel that this game was set up to be close but to ensure that Alabama did not get through, so that they could not fight for the title under such controversial circumstances. In fact, some had predicted this exact score earlier, which further raised eyebrows.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, though, none of those conspiracy theories will matter to Michigan fans. They will be playing for the National Championship a week from now and that will be a fitting finale for their supporters after their heartbreak last season. They were knocked out by TCU then and now finally have a chance to set it right.

They will certainly have belief. And if they need a pep talk, Tom Brady's support for the team could easily be used inside the locker room prior to the team taking to the field. Not every team can claim to have the GOAT of professional football in their corner, after all.