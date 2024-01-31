IN PHOTOS: $1.6 million NIL-valued J.J McCarthy and fiancé Katya Kuropas embark on an adventure during CFB off season

J.J McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas are making great use of the college football offseason. The couple embarked on an aerial adventure together, taking their furry friend Marley with them. The snippets of the adventures surfaced online from the canine family member’s Instagram handle.

The month of January has been pretty special for McCarthy and Kuropas, as both of them recently celebrated their birthdays. The former Michigan Wolverines QB also popped the question to his girlfriend this month. Now, an adventure in the air to cap off the month was surely in order.

Here are the snippets from former Michigan Wolverines star J.J McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas’ aerial adventure, as shared by their dog Marley,

“Went on an adventure with my parents! Don't ask me why mom & dad brought me a pink harness. I’m still trying to understand why they did that,” the caption for the Instagram post read.

Photos showed the NFL-bound quarterback taking his family on a helicopter ride. McCarthy was wearing a black shirt with shorts. But he matched his hoodie with Kuropas' white top and Marley’s fur. The pink harness on the dog did look cute, whatever he might be thinking about it.

Marley has been a witness to every adventure the couple has taken up this month. He was featured in the photographs McCarthy and Kuropas shared for each other's birthday.

He was also present in the couple's engagement photos that they shared with the fans. So it was apt that he accompanied them on their latest adventure.

J.J McCarthy’s jump towards NFL after natty win with Michigan

J.J. McCarthy spent three seasons in Ann Arbor, finally ending the Wolverines’ more than two-and-a-half-decade-long drought of national titles in 2023.

He led Michigan to an undefeated natty win, their first national title since 1997. So the question arose: would he return to play in the final year of his eligibility for the program? He clarified matters when he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and forfeited his senior year.

His Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is also headed to the NFL, taking charge of the Los Angeles Chargers. McCarthy sent him a message that the story isn't finished yet, indicating that he might follow him to the city of Angels.

The Chargers have the fifth overall pick and might just use it to draft their new head coach’s favorite pupil.

