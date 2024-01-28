IN PHOTOS: JJ McCarthy and fiancée Katya Kuropas spend romantic date night at the beach, days after Michigan QB declared for NFL draft 2024

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas are the newly engaged couple in the CFB world.

Recently, the couple posted pictures from their date night. The snaps were uploaded from Marley's (McCarthy's dog) Instagram account, which they both handle regularly.

Being the center of attraction, Marley was present in all three photos. The post was captioned:

"Date night @ the beach with my parents. I had the best time in the world but I was so sleepy after."

McCarthy declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Jan. 15 after leading Jim Harbaugh's men to victory in the national championship against the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

JJ McCarthy gets engaged to girlfriend Katya Kuropas

National champion J.J. McCarthy is riding high on the wave of success. The star quarterback recently shared the news of his engagement to his high school sweetheart, Katya Kuropas.

Breaking the news on Instagram, McCarthy shared a heartwarming moment from the engagement, featuring the couple on a beach alongside their golden retriever puppy, Marley. Kuropas added a touching comment to the post:

"Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever"

McCarthy's decision to take the plunge with Kuropas comes hot on the heels after an extraordinary 2023 college football season culminating in Michigan's 12th national championship.

The couple's love story dates back to their high school days at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, and has now spanned five years.

