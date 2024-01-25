Love is in the air for former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas. It has been a fantastic year for McCarthy, who won the national championship with the Wolverines and then popped the question to his girlfriend.

The couple stormed the internet with adorable engagement photos with a beachside setting just a few days earlier. Katya once again posted a picture from McCarthy's dog's Instagram account (@marley_mccarthy).

Kuropas posted two pictures with McCarthy's dog Marley, who was present in their engagement photos, too. The post was captioned:

"Enjoying the sun with mom ☀️"

Reacting to the picture, the former Michigan quarterback commented:

"2 cuties 1 pic"

Kuropas and McCarthy are very fond of their dog, Marley, which is evident from the fact that they set up an Instagram account for him. Marley, an English Cream Golden Retriever, even took center stage in their engagement photos, which Kuropas captioned:

"Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever✨"

Katya Kuropas sad as J.J. McCarthy leaves Ann Arbor

J.J. McCarthy left the Michigan Wolverines as a legend. After winning the natty, the 21-year-old signal-caller bid a heartfelt farewell as he prepares to embrace the next chapter in his life – the NFL.

A star in the making, McCarthy clinched consecutive Big Ten championships and secured the national championship in the 2023 season under coach Jim Harbaugh.

Despite expectations for J.J. McCarthy to return for another season, the quarterback surprised fans by declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility. Kuropas shared McCarthy's announcement on her Instagram story, expressing mixed emotions.

"Best time of our lives ... sad to see it go but excited for the next journey," Kuropas wrote. "You deserve everything that comes your way. I am beyond proud of you. I love you forever."

McCarthy's departure from Ann Arbor marks the end of an era as he leaves the Wolverines with an impressive record of 6,226 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes. He had 2,991 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in the latest season.

