Is JJ McCarthy to Chargers a potential move after Jim Harbaugh lands top job in LA? Exploring various alternatives for Michigan QB

With Jim Harbaugh heading to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, there is the potential that quarterback JJ McCarthy could join him. McCarthy has already declared for the 2024 NFL draft and has foregone his senior season of college football to enter the draft. However, a pairing with his college football coach for Los Angeles seems unlikely.

McCarthy is expected to be a fringe Day 1 pick, and the Chargers have some needs they have to address earlier in the draft. With a superstar quarterback Justin Herbert returning from a thumb injury, the team already has a star at the quarterback spot. While backup quarterback Easton Stick showed he can do fairly well with three touchdowns to one interception last season, he should remain the backup quarterback.

With other teams more keen on drafting a quarterback, there are better positions for the national champion quarterback than just being tied to Jim Harbaugh.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: WATCH: $1,300,000 worth Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy appears to eat turf after unreal catch-pass-hit sequence in the Rose Bowl against Alabama

What are some potential landing spots for JJ McCarthy if he doesn't join the Los Angeles Chargers?

The idea that the Los Angeles Chargers could select JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft seems low, but that does not mean there isn't a spot for him elsewhere. One of the better landing spots for him would be in the same division as his collegiate coach with the Denver Broncos. Having Sean Payton coaching him up with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr would be electric.

The starting quarterback is currently Jarrett Stidham, and JJ McCarthy should be able to beat him out.

Another team that could make a run for the Michigan product is the New England Patriots. There is a possibility that they trade down from the third pick and take a few picks to improve the roster and use one to select McCarthy. With a rookie coach in Jerod Mayo and a lot of cap space to utilize, the team could build around McCarthy in a hurry.

There are other potential landing spots for him, but these are just a couple of the better ones. Teams can have him essentially redshirt, similar to the Green Bay Packers model as well, so it will be interesting to see what team he gets drafted to.

Also Read: Where is J.J. McCarthy projected to be drafted? Best fits for Jim Harbaugh's prized pupil?