Is Ben Herbert leaving for the NFL? Exploring the impact of former Michigan strength coach's departure

Ben Herbert will be following Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, leaving the Michigan Wolverines.

According to multiple reports, Herbert, who was Michigan's associate head coach/strength and conditioning coach, has informed the team he will be joining Harbaugh's staff in the NFL.

Herbert joined the Wolverines in January 2018 after a five-year tenure at the University of Arkansas. He also spent 11 seasons working with the strength and conditioning staff at Wisconsin.

During his tenure at Michigan, players and coaches praised Herbert. In an article by The Athletic in September 2023, several players and coaches praised his work:

“It’s really untouchable, the things he’s done for the program, the things he’s done for the line of scrimmage on both sides for us,” Sherrone Moore said. “He’s the best strength coach in the country. It’s not close.”

Harbaugh, meanwhile, said Herbert is the best hire he ever made:

"I’ve never seen somebody that was an old-school strength coach and cutting-edge scientific strength coach. You usually get one or the other. (He’s) the absolute perfect blend... I’ve never had a better hire than Ben Herbert, what he’s done for this program."

Who else is joining Ben Herbert and following Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers?

Along with Ben Herbert, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be leaving the program to go to the NFL.

Minter will serve as the Chargers defensive coordinator, and it was expected he would follow Harbaugh to the NFL. With Minter as Michigan's defensive coordinator, the Wolverines led the nation in total defense during the 2023 season, allowing 247 yards and just 10.4 points per game.

As of right now, no other staff member has left Michigan to join Harbaugh, who's focused on winning a Super Bowl.

"I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too. There's no Lombardi in college football," Harbaugh said. "I've got so many sands left in the hourglass, and I want to take a crack at that."

Jim Harbaugh signed a five-year deal with the Chargers. It's uncertain if Ben Herbert's deal will also be for five years.