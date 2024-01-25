Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers is now a done deal, as announced by the NFL team's official social media account. As the saga reaches its end, the Michigan Wolverines will now have to find a suitable replacement for the national championship-winning coach.

With reactions pouring in from all over, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and several members of the 2023 Michigan squad penned heartwarming notes for their former head coach after the departure was announced.

J.J. McCarthy's message to Jim Harbaugh

One of the stars from Michigan's national championship run last season, J.J. McCarthy, took to X, to send a goodbye note to his former head coach.

"THE Michigan Man! Love you 4, Thank you for everything. Your story isn’t finished just yet," he wrote.

This is not the first time the junior-year quarterback has expressed his appreciation for his head coach. J.J. McCarthy was one of the most vocal Harbaugh supporters when the head coach was handed a three-game suspension by the NCAA, during the season.

While Harbaugh spent time away from the sidelines, it was J.J. McCarthy who started the "Bet" campaign, which resonated with current and former Wolverines as they continued their winning streak.

Several former members of the squad, like Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, and more, backed McCarthy's message.

J.J. McCarthy also led the team to come out of the bus with "Free Harbaugh" t-shirts when the Wolverines played the Colorado State Rams all the way back in September 2023.

The 21-year-old quarterback, who recently declared for the NFL Draft, spent three seasons with Harbaugh in Ann Arbor as a starter, winning three consecutive Big Ten championships in the process. Making his debut in 2021, McCarthy played as a backup in 13 games before taking on starter duties.

Michigan players react to Jim Harbaugh's departure

Michigan OL Trent Jones also put up a video of himself with Harbaugh celebrating the national championship, thanking the veteran head coach.

Another member of the o-line, Karsen Barnhart, had this to say:

While Trevor Keegan joined the two in sharing his thoughts and wishes

Besides, players who played under Harbaugh and future commits also sent their best wishes to the departing head coach.

While NFL-bound OL Zak Zinter endorsed OC Sherrone Moore for the head coaching job.

While many have speculated that Sherrone Moore will be Michigan's new head coach, there have been reports in the past of LSU HC Brian Kelly taking over the position.

