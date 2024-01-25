After a lot of speculation and rumors surrounding Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor, there is finally a solid ending to the matter.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship title in the 2023 season. And now, he is finally transitioning to the NFL and eyes a bigger prize: winning the Super Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh had interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers in the past few days for a potential move to the NFL. And now, the Chargers have gone on to finalize a deal with Harbaugh to replace Brandon Staley.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

To show gratitude for Harbaugh's coaching career in Ann Arbor, Michigan football released a video tribute highlighting his success with them. However, fans took to the comment section to blame Michigan AD Warde Manuel for Harbaugh's exit.

Many fans felt that Manuel was ruining the University's football and basketball programs because of his inability to make good decisions and his inactivity.

One fan even went on to state that they now want a different athletic director instead of Manuel.

"FIRE WARDE MANUEL HE IS DESTROYING MICHIGAN FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL BECAUSE OF INACTION."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions where fans are blaming Warde Manuel for Jim Harbaugh's exit.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, fans also expressed their gratitude to Harbaugh for everything he did in Ann Arbor and wished him the best of luck in his new journey.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: John Harbaugh once revealed Jim Harbaugh held his head underwater while wrestling - "He is going to be in jail"

Michigan AD and president release joint statement on Jim Harbaugh's exit

Ward Manuel and U-M president Santa Ono issued a statement in which they thanked Harbaugh for his contributions to Ann Arbor after becoming the head coach back in December 2014.

Expand Tweet

"I want to thank Jim for everything he has done for our football program, athletic department and the University of Michigan over the past nine years. Every day, he has worked extremely hard to elevate the stature of Michigan across the world, with the goal of winning championships and developing young men on and off the football field."

They also went on to inform fans that they tried their best to retain Harbaugh and even offered him a lucrative extension. However, the coach's ambitions were fixed, which ultimately affected his departure.

"We have been discussing a new contract that would make Jim the highest paid coach in college football. In the end, he wanted to explore and ultimately decided to pursue a return to coaching in the NFL. We can’t thank Jim enough for all that he has done for our student-athletes, staff and Michigan Football. He will always be a huge part of our rich history, and will be remembered as an all-time great Wolverine, as both a championship player and coach."

It will be interesting to see who replaces Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Read More: 3 immediate moves Jim Harbaugh should make for Chargers to become Super Bowl contenders in 2024