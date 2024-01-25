Jim Harbaugh is returning to the NFL.

On Wednesday, multiple sources reported that the Los Angeles Chargers had agreed to terms with the erstwhile Michigan Wolverines leader to become their new head coach. He has not been seen in the pros since being fired by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2014-15 season.

In the wake of the announcement, an old interview Harbaugh's elder brother John had on the Pardon My Take podcast resurfaced. The current head coach of the Baltimore Ravens spent a portion of it recalling an incident between the brothers.

Jim Harbaugh had just landed his first big contract from the Chicago Bears. He took his family on a vacation to Amelia Island, when the incident wrestling match broke out between the two brothers. John Harbaugh recalled the incident:

“We were building a sand castle with the kids, and next thing, we kind of worked our way into the waters. Big waves are coming, and we are wrestling. Then he kind of keeps holding me down there and the waves are coming. I don't know if it was like a minute, but it seemed like 20 minutes. I'm thinking this is gonna be it. He snapped. You know, he's gone. I've lost him.”

John Harbaugh continued:

And he is going to be in jail for the rest of his life, but it's not gonna help his brother. God, you know, so he let me up. Finally. Once I got my breath, he kind of gave me the old you know, like, alright, bro. We know where it stands. And I had to live with that like for the next 23 years until the Super Bowl.

How many times has Jim Harbaugh met his elder brother John in the NFL?

As luck would have it, once Jim Harbaugh officially joins the Los Angeles Chargers, he will get to battle John Harbaugh, as the Baltimore Ravens will be on their schedule for the second-consecutive season.

But this will not be the brothers' first time doing so.

They have met twice before, both in the previous decade. The first was on Thanksgiving Day 2011. The San Francisco 49ers had a new head coach, who was none other than Jim Harbaugh, and they were a resurgent team, having gone 9-1 before they entered M&T Bank Stadium.

But on a day marked by field goals, John Harbaugh's Ravens was slightly better, an eight-yard touchdown connection between Joe Flacco and tight end Dennis Pitta proving the difference.

Both brothers would reach their respective conference title game later that season.

The other was at Super Bowl XLVII. At the start of the thrd quarter, the Ravens were up 28-6, but the 49ers mounted a monstrous comeback that ultimately came up short.

Unfortunately, a rift with then-general manager Trent Baalke ended the Jim Harbaugh era in Santa Clara two years later, and the 49ers would not regain their winning ways until 2019-20.