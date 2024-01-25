Jim Harbaugh net worth: Exploring Chargers HC's wealth in 2024

Jim Harbaugh is the new coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Michigan Wolverines legend on Wednesday accepted his first job in the NFL since leaving the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harbaugh is worth an estimated $40 million. Most of his net worth comes from his coaching career with the 49ers and Wolverines. Harbaugh was one of the better-paid coaches during both stints, and it's reported that he'll be earning the bag while returning to the NFL.

How much will Jim Harbaugh earn coaching the Los Angeles Chargers?

According to Outkick, Jim Harbaugh will earn more than the $12.5 million per year he was offered by the Michigan Wolverines to remain at the school. However, his payment package with the Chargers is claimed to be worth less than the $18 million per season that was making rounds during early negotiations.

It's pertinent to note that Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos earns around $18 million annually, the highest in the NFL. Harbaugh's deal with the Los Angeles Chargers is reportedly below Payton's.

How much did the Michigan Wolverines offer Jim Harbaugh?

Jim Harbaugh joined the Michigan Wolverines in 2015 and took them from conference also-rans to NCAA champions in his final season. Throughout his tenure in Michigan, Harbaugh was linked with returning to the NFL as a head coach or offensive coordinator.

According to reports, the Michigan Wolverines offered Harbaugh an astonishing six-year deal with a guaranteed $12.5 million yearly. The contract was also rumored to have numerous bonuses and incentives, such as a clause that ensured that he remained the highest-paid collegiate coach in line with other deals elsewhere.

Also, the deal he rejected from the Wolverines would feature reassurances that he could not be dismissed regardless of the outcome of any NCAA investigations.

However, the lure to return to the NFL was too great, and upon completing his goal of winning a collegiate football championship with his alma mater, there was nothing left to prove. Harbaugh's next step will be trying to add a Super Bowl ring to his already stacked résumé. He will have his work cut out in Los Angeles, but if anyone can bring glory to the Chargers, it could be Jim Harbaugh.