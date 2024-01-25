3 immediate moves Jim Harbaugh should make for Chargers to become Super Bowl contenders in 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers will hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. Reports revealed that both parties agreed to terms on a five-year deal that would bring Harbaugh back to the NFL after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.

The former Chargers quarterback isn't a novice in coaching NFL teams. He led the San Francisco 49ers to three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl stint. He feels at home in California because he also led the Stanford Cardinals to national prominence.

The 1995 NFL Comeback Player of the Year will lead a team that finished 5-12 this season despite having a talent-laden roster. Their disastrous season led to Brandon Staley's firing after surrendering 63 points to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's not that the cupboard is empty now that the three-time Big Ten Conference champion will take over. However, he must prioritize some decisions to get the Chargers back on track.

What must Jim Harbaugh do to make the Chargers legitimate contenders?

The Los Angeles Chargers made some headway after reaching the 2022 NFL playoffs with a 10-7 record. However, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. Therefore, Jim Harbaugh has something to work with in a franchise that has wavered as a fringe competitor in recent seasons.

Will Harbaugh bring changes to convert Los Angeles' AFC team into legitimate Super Bowl contenders? Yes, if he addresses these three concerns first.

1) Retain Austin Ekeler

The running has played out the four-year, $24.5 million contract extension he signed with the Chargers in 2020. However, Ekeler had a down year, finishing with 628 rushing yards, 436 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

Despite the low production compared to previous seasons, Ekeler provides versatility to the Chargers offense that Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller can't. Therefore, Jim Harbaugh must campaign for his return through the franchise tag or a contract extension.

Harbaugh might be interested in bringing Blake Corum to the Chargers. There's no guarantee it will happen, especially when he's still on the board during the latter rounds. The Chargers already have a potent running back option, and hanging on to him is the best choice.

2) Draft a receiver

The free-agency period for the 2025 NFL season is crucial for Jim Harbaugh's new team because Mike Williams and Keenan Allen's contracts are set to expire. Their salary cap deficit might force them to let one go, especially if they decide to retain edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The Chargers hoped Quentin Johnston would be the answer, but he didn't pan out during his rookie season. Hence, they must fortify their receiving unit by taking a wide receiver or a tight end with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Luck is on their side if Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. will be available once they go on the clock. However, he might get strong interest from the first four teams drafting (Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals).

If Harrison Jr. is unavailable, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers can pursue Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Washington's Rome Odunze, or LSU's Malik Nabers.

3) Make the defense accountable

The 63 points surrendered to a struggling Raiders offense should be the rousing wake-up call needed for a drastic change. Worst yet, they finished 30th in passing yards allowed (249.8) and 24th in points allowed (23.4) per game.

The Chargers' defense has constantly underperformed despite having Mack, Joey Bosa, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James Jr. on the roster. As a mentor who advocates attention to detail, Jim Harbaugh won't tolerate terrible tendencies.

But since he is an offensive-minded coach, he will need a defensive genius who can help materialize his imprint on that side of the ball. The Chargers cannot rely on Justin Herbert and the offense alone. Their defense must also do their part in racking up victories.