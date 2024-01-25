Will Brian Kelly replace Jim Harbaugh as next Michigan HC? Exploring Wolverines OC’s coaching record and history

With Jim Harbaugh leaving the Michigan Wolverines, LSU coach Brian Kelly is one of the rumored candidates to take over if the University of Michigan decides to look outside the program.

Kelly has been a coach since finishing his playing career as a linebacker. From 1983-86, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for his alma mater, Assumption University.

He left before the 1987 season as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach for two seasons. After that, he took over as the head coach from 1991 until 2003.

Before the 2004 season, he became the coach for the Central Michigan Chippewas for three seasons. He left for the University of Cincinnati. Brian Kelly would stay as the coach from 2006-2009 before leaving for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish position. The Fighting Irish stayed there for more than a decade as he coached from 2010-21.

Kelly went on to coach the LSU Tigers before the 2022 season and is entering is third season as the coach. Overall, he's 283-103-2, going 8-5 in bowl games.

Is Brian Kelly to Michigan a viable option?

Kelly has been a head coach since 1991 and is entering Year 3 with the LSU Tigers. While there's potential that he could make the jump to the Michigan Wolverines.

However, there'a the belief that he's going to stay at LSU. College football insider Andy Staples discussed how Kelly will likely not leave the program.

"I don't think Brian Kelly is going anywhere. The Michigan stuff just confounded me. I don't even know where that's coming from. I don't know that's coming from. I don't know that Michigan would definitely promote Sherrone Moore.

"There is always a chance they could go outside if Harbaugh leaves. But I don't think Kelly would leave LSU for Michigan at this point, even if it was open and they were looking outside. It wouldn't make to me." h/t On3

With the direction Kelly has been leading the LSU Tigers in and getting some new coaches on his staff, the Michigan job feels like something he would not be interested in taking, but stranger things have happened.

