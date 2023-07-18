LSU HC Brian Kelly delivers his stance on NIL deals: "I'm not here to fix it; I'm here to navigate it" 

LSU coach Brian Kelly took the podium at the 2023 SEC Media Days on Monday and discussed a lot of things. One of the topics he addressed was name, image and likeness.

He talked about how third-party involvement and different states having different rules around it cause some confusion. However, he was frank that as a coach he's not looking for a solution. Instead, Kelly is looking to figure things out.

"I'm not here to fix it. I'm here to navigate it."

While speaking to ESPN last month, Kelly seemed to be having a different tune, as he was one of the SEC coaches and administrators to lobby for legislation in Washington D.C. about NIL.

"College athletics is at a crossroads if this doesn't get fixed. ... We needed to do something. There needed to be some publicity behind it. There needed to be at least an education at the committee level where they had more than just what California is trying to do." (h/t ESPN)

Brian Kelly's response at the 2023 SEC Media Days is interesting, as coaches are not looking for resolution; they are searching for answers for their student-athletes.

Can Brian Kelly get LSU Tigers to SEC Championship Game once again?

The LSU Tigers had an outstanding 2022 season, as it was the first under Brian Kelly.

They grabbed double-digit wins, as they finished 10-4 (6-2) and made the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, they were behind the eight-ball as starting quarterback Jayden Daniels left the action with an ankle injury.

They seem to be a year away from being serious threats for the SEC Championship, as the Tigers are figuring some things out as a program. They have a secondary that's put together by the transfer portal and a convoluted running backs room right now.

Brian Kelly has a lot of questions to answer here. They have one of the more talented programs in the conference but expect a bounce-back from Alabama this year.

Remember that this is the final season of the divisions for the conference, and the Tigers have one of the tougher SEC schedules this season. This should be an interesting season, as they could be a tough team throughout the campaign with a worse record than last season.

If the LSU Tigers can figure out how to play well against a tough SEC schedule, they deserve to be in the championship game. However, it seems to be asking a bit too much for the LSU Tigers to be in the biggest game of the conference.

