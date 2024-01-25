Will Sherrone Moore replace Jim Harbaugh as next Michigan HC? Exploring Wolverines OC’s coaching record and history

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be looking for a new coach, as Jim Harbaugh signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. One candidate is Sherrone Moore, the offensive coordinator and one of the interim head coaches for the program this season.

Whether the University of Michigan wants to explore external candidates or just hire internally for its next coach, there are going to be options for the reigning national champions.

Sherrone Moore does not have a lot of coaching experience, as the former offensive guard at Oklahoma has not been a head coach in his career.

He began his coaching career in 2009, where he was a graduate assistant for the Louisville Cardinals until 2011. From 2012–13, he stayed with the Cardinals but transitioned to the tight ends coach.

He would leave Louisville prior to the 2014 season for the same position with the Central Michigan Chippewas for four seasons.

In his final year with the team in 2017, he would get some more roles on top of the tight ends coach as he was named assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. However, he would leave after the year and join the Michigan Wolverines in 2018 as their tight ends coach.

He would remain in that position until 2021, when he would transition to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. In 2021 and 2022, the team would win the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line in the nation.

In 2023, he would become the sole offense coordinator and in the third game of the season, he would be the acting head coach against the Bowling Green Falcons.

His team won 31-6 and gave Sherrone Moore his first victory as head coach after Jim Harbaugh was serving a three-game suspension.

He would be the acting head coach in Harbaugh's second three-game suspension to end the regular season but would not be credited any wins as Harbaugh has them added to his record. As acting head coach, the Wolverines were 4-0 with Moore calling the shots.

What do Michigan players think of Sherrone Moore as the next Michigan coach?

It is clear that some players want Sherrone Moore to be promoted to the next coach for the Michigan Wolverines. While Michigan law requires a state job to be open for at least seven days, it seems like people are ready for this to be finalized.

One player who made his opinion known is 2024 NFL draftee and offensive guard Zak Zinter. He posted about his support for Moore on social media.

However, it is not only players from the national champions that are publicly showing support for the offensive coordinator to be elevated. Former Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan also talked about this being the best option for the school if Harbaugh left.

Michigan will evaluate all its options before making a decision on who will lead the program. However, it seems like the players, both current and former, are making their feelings known!

